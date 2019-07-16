Super 30 box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan’s film passes Monday test, earns Rs 72.89 cr worldwide

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 is continuing its steady journey at the box office as it earned an estimated Rs 7 crore on Monday. Most films see a steep decline as the week begins and Super 30 was no exception. After earning Rs 50.76 crore over the weekend – Super 30 is a non-Holiday release – it earned Rs 7 crore on Monday with a drop of 40%, reported trade aggregator Box Office India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared on Monday that the film is doing well internationally too. “Overseas... Day 1: $ 902k, Day 2: $ 795k, Day 3: $ 549k, Total: $ 2.246 million [₹ 15.39 cr],” he wrote. This brings the worldwide box office collection of Super 30 to Rs 72.89 crore.

The film will go up against The Lion King next Friday and will have to maintain its steady pace if it wants to end the second week at Rs 75 crore. Adarsh also wrote, “Super30 now depends on weekdays to consolidate its status... Growth on Sat and Sun gives the film a chance at metros and Tier-2 cities specifically... #Super30 trending is far, far better than Hrithik’s last two films - #MohenjoDaro and #Kaabil.”

He also gave a break-up of weekly numbers of the film, “#Super30 has an excellent weekend... Performed exceptionally well at multiplexes of metros and Tier-2 cities, while mass circuits also saw a healthy trend... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr. Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. India biz.”

The fact that the film based on Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar’s life has been made tax-free in the state will also help.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 10:23 IST