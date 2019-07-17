Super 30 box office collections day 5: Hrithik Roshan’s film loses steam but inches closer to Rs 70 crore mark

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s latest film Super 30 has slowed down at the ticket windows. In five days of release, the film has collected Rs 64 crore at the box office.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures on Wednesday. “#Super30 remains in the same range on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4]... Metros continue to fare well, while mass circuits/single screens are down... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr. Total: ₹ 64.07 cr. India biz,” the tweet read.

The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark. According to Box Office India, the movie’s growth on Sunday was limited but that was the case with all the other films playing, probably because of the much-hyped England vs New Zealand World Cup final as well as the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Super 30 has been performing very well down South in the Andhra and Mysore region. These regions alone raked in Rs 3 crore making it the biggest Bollywood film in these two circuits after Salman Khan’s Bharat and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh for the first weekend. The film saw a decent opening on Friday, minting Rs. 11.83 crore. It witnessed an increase on Saturday, earning Rs. 18.19 crore. On Sunday, the movie saw a slight growth and raked in Rs. 20.5 crore, taking the film’s grand total to Rs. 50.25 crore.

Super 30 chronicles the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar (Hrithik), who tutored rich children in a top coaching centre and later opened an institute of his own in order to teach underprivileged children. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 was released on July 12.

