Super 30: Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar attend special screening for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, see pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is on a high following the success of his new film, Super 30, met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and both posted pictures of the meeting on social media.

Hrithik is garnering appreciation for his portrayal of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 which is based on the math wizard’s life and struggles.

Sharing a picture with the film’s team and, Naidu tweeted, “Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30.”

Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today. @iHrithik @teacheranand #Super30 pic.twitter.com/r8pt5mWFhS — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 17, 2019

“Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words Sir,” Hrithik responded to the vice president.

Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words Sir. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zv90nOQnHG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

The actor also shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. @VPSecretariat”

It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/32pA1sEYa2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Earlier, Hrithik also met Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi when he visited Patna to pay respects to Anand on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Super 30 is about the mathematician’s initiative where he picks 30 underprivileged and talented students and trains them to crack the much-coveted IITT JEE entrance exams. He also pays for their expenses during the coaching. The film is having a dream run at the box office with the domestic collection totaling Rs 64.07 crore in five days of the release.

