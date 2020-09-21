e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law shares their old WhatsApp exchanges, talks about his love for books

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law shares their old WhatsApp exchanges, talks about his love for books

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has shared WhatsApp conversations they had last year to show Sushant’s love for books and intellectual conversations.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in Mumbai.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died more than three months back but conversations around his multi-faceted personality refuse to die down. His brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has shared snapshots of their old conversations over WhatsApp as they discussed intellectual subjects.

Sharing his own writing from his blog, Vishal wrote: “While we await new developments today, I am sharing some beautiful memories of an intellectual chat session with @itsSSR. It’s a reminder that while the most enjoyable form of human communication is in-person, digital communication is great for reflection.”

 

His is blog he writes: “Sushant and I have talked about various books, from some legendary classics to the more contemporary non-fiction. I am a voracious reader as well and I read almost ONLY non-fiction. For the most part, Sushant was also heavily invested in the world of non-fiction.”

“When I was going over my texts with him, I noticed that we talked about books and authors over WhatsApp as well. It’s nice that I have those messages since unfortunately we don’t have recordings of our in-person conversation about books.”

Vishal had continued, “Although the WhatsApp conversations I am sharing below are private and 1:1, I am willing to share them because they don’t share any personal information. It’s something he could have very well spoken about in the public domain. These conversations are around from the same time (April 2018) when Sushant had penned down some notes, which have somehow been obtained by media from his Pawna farmhouse. I have terminated the screenshots when we started talking about life outside of books.”

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says Parineeti Chopra rejected Hasee Toh Phasee with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘She didn’t want to work with a TV actor’

In the WhatsApp conversations, we see the two talk about a book, referred to as JP’s book. In the exchange of notes that follow, the two talk about the various aspects of the said book which touches on the subject of notions of masculinity. They then talk about evolutionary biology and psychologists. Sushant then asks Vishal if the latter has read The Lucifer Effect by Philip Zimbardo. There is also a mention of Netflix series, American Crime.

Sushant died on June 14 at his Mumbai home. In three separate cases, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing the actor’s death case and related financial irregularities and drug angle. In early September Showik Chakraborty, brother of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea was arrested along with the actor’s former house help, Samuel Miranda over connections with drug peddlers. Later, Rhea too was arrested over charges of procuring drugs for the late actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
Farm bills will empower farmers, says PM Modi amid opposition protests
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
8 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended over chaos on 2 farm bills: 10 points
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
10 killed in Bhiwandi house collapse, 4-yr-old among 19 survivors
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at Maharashtra govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at Maharashtra govt
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Sehwag and Preity Zinta fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In