Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra laud SC verdict

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara team--co-star Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra--have lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to launch a CBI enquiry into his death.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who made her Bollywood debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, termed the Supreme Court’s verdict directing CBI inquiry in Rajput’s death case as “judgement of justice” on Wednesday. She took to her Instagram Stories and described the two months after Sushant’s demise as “treacherously painful.”

“A treacherously painful 2 months later, finally - the judgement of justice. #GlobalPrayers4SSR. TRUTH IS MIGHTY AND Will PREVAIL,” she wrote in her post. Sanjana wished “peace” for the actor’s family for the path towards the truth. “All the strength, peace & love to you for the path towards the truth that lies ahead @shwetasinghkirti & the entire family,” she wrote.

The film’s director Mukesh Chhabra called the verdict -- a ray of sunshine. “We can finally see a ray of sunshine. The truth will prevail. Waheguru,” he tweeted and added the trending hashtag -- #CBIForSSR.

Also read: Abhay Deol slams his movie Raanjhanaa for its ‘regressive message‘: ‘History will not look kindly at this film’

The apex court on Wednesday ordered an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Rajput’s death, who was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. The order came on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking to transfer the FIR filed against her in connection with the actor’s death from Bihar’s Patna to Mumbai.

The late actor’s family has alleged that Chakraborty had abetted the alleged suicide of the actor and registered a FIR against her in Patna. The FIR was later transferred to the CBI.

