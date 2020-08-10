Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddarth Guppta writes emotional note: ‘Come back, even as a shadow’

bollywood

Siddarth Guppta, the brother of Vikas Guppta and former flatmate of Sushant Singh Rajput, has penned a heartbreaking note for the late actor. Sharing an old picture of them along with a group of friends, Siddarth wrote, “Come back. Even as a shadow, Even as a dream. #warriors4ssr #sushantsinghrajput.”

In an earlier video, Vikas said that he became close to Sushant during the making of Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Vikas was the creative director of the show, which marked Sushant’s small screen debut.

“My brother and I had issues about how he should be living his life and how I thought he should be working. But when we had a fallout, Sushant is the one jisne Siddarth ko apne ghar pe rakha tha (Sushant is the one who took Siddarth in and gave him a place to stay) and he loved him. He took care of Siddarth beautifully,” Vikas had said in the video.

Vikas said that Sushant went all out for Siddarth, from throwing birthday parties for him to inculcating a love of reading in him and more. “Jitni achchi tareeke se maine nahi rakha hoga Siddarth ko, usse achchi tareeke se Sushant ne usey rakha tha (Sushant took more care of Siddarth than perhaps even I, his own brother, had),” he said.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police have said that it is a case of suicide.

Last month, KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against his son Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide, misappropriating his funds and not allowing him to meet his family, among other things. Six others, including her family members, were also named in the FIR.

Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, alleging that Sushant’s father used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR. The case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

