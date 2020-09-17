Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten note from 2018 found, he wanted to quit smoking and spend time with Kriti: report

bollywood

Sep 17, 2020

A handwritten note by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which dates back to April 2018, has been found. The note details his daily activities, from waking up at 2.30am to chanting Vedic hymns after having tea and a cold shower.

In the note, which is from April 27, 2018, Sushant also mentions a to-do list, which includes ‘no smoking’. It appears that he was trying to kick the habit in 2018. The note also mentions that he must spend time with Kriti, presumably referring to his close friend and Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon.

The note, accessed by India Today from Sushant’s Pavana farmhouse, also reminds him to read the script of Kedarnath the next day. It has no mention of Rhea Chakraborty, whom he entered into a relationship with in April 2019.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. After an initial investigation by the Mumbai Police, the case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A parallel investigation is being run by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who are looking into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on September 8 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. She has been accused of procuring drugs for Sushant. However, no contraband was found at her residence at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at Byculla jail.

Sushant’s family filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea in July. In a press conference earlier this month, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing the family in the case, said that they had ‘doubts’ that it was not a case of suicide.

“After the events that have unfolded after the registration of the FIR, the family has doubts that it could be murder as well. But we are leaving it to the investigation. We hope that the CBI will get to the bottom of this,” the lawyer said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

