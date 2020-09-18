Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video wishing PM Narendra Modi on birthday goes viral, watch

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:22 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video where he had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday has gone viral. In it, Sushant is seen applauding a new platform for women entrepreneurs, launched by PM.

In the video, Sushant says, “I think, one of the biggest challenges of modern societies is the absence of the meanings and nuances in our various narratives and in the absence of opportunities and the distorted mindset we have for women. Women entrepreneurship platform not only provides the much needed opportunities to the wonderful women of our society, which will eventually have a massive impact on the different markers like GDP of our nation but also provide a wonderful way were women entrepreneurs would bring in the much needed and absent values and meanings to our already efficient, cartesian and precise methods of carrying out our various functions.”

He continues, “The platform also provides the opportunity to kickstart variations of multiple narratives in a Darwinian way and acknowledges the missing nuances of the of the required values and meanings. I, with immense pride and due respect, congratulate our honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, to have come up with such immediately required, highly efficient and timely initiative, that could very well be the answer to our many existing immediate and stubborn problems of our society. Happy Birthday, Sir. Jai Hindi!”

On his birthday on Thursday, PM Modi personally replied to many prominent citizens of the country and film personalities who had wished him on the occasion. Among those he replied to were filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli among many others.

Sushant died on June 14 this year in his Mumbai home. Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared a cryptic post, which many read as a comment to the current state of discourse with respect to Sushant Singh Rajput death case and how the narrative had gone astray and digressed from the main issue at hand. She had written: “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was...”

