e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video wishing PM Narendra Modi on birthday goes viral, watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video wishing PM Narendra Modi on birthday goes viral, watch

An old video of late Sushant Singh Rajput wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The video has since gone viral and shows Sushant’s intellectual acumen. Watch.

bollywood Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video on PM Narendra Modi has gone viral.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video on PM Narendra Modi has gone viral.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s old video where he had wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday has gone viral. In it, Sushant is seen applauding a new platform for women entrepreneurs, launched by PM.

In the video, Sushant says, “I think, one of the biggest challenges of modern societies is the absence of the meanings and nuances in our various narratives and in the absence of opportunities and the distorted mindset we have for women. Women entrepreneurship platform not only provides the much needed opportunities to the wonderful women of our society, which will eventually have a massive impact on the different markers like GDP of our nation but also provide a wonderful way were women entrepreneurs would bring in the much needed and absent values and meanings to our already efficient, cartesian and precise methods of carrying out our various functions.”

He continues, “The platform also provides the opportunity to kickstart variations of multiple narratives in a Darwinian way and acknowledges the missing nuances of the of the required values and meanings. I, with immense pride and due respect, congratulate our honourable Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, to have come up with such immediately required, highly efficient and timely initiative, that could very well be the answer to our many existing immediate and stubborn problems of our society. Happy Birthday, Sir. Jai Hindi!”

On his birthday on Thursday, PM Modi personally replied to many prominent citizens of the country and film personalities who had wished him on the occasion. Among those he replied to were filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli among many others.

Also read: Kriti Sanon says ‘It is not about you anymore, it is about Them’ in cryptic note, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan react

Sushant died on June 14 this year in his Mumbai home. Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday shared a cryptic post, which many read as a comment to the current state of discourse with respect to Sushant Singh Rajput death case and how the narrative had gone astray and digressed from the main issue at hand. She had written: “They fight for you. Then they fight with each other. An unstoppable chaos. And it’s not about YOU anymore. Its about them. Maybe it always was...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
‘Didn’t want to hurt anybody’: Anurag Thakur regrets Nehru comment
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Covid-19 vaccine: These seven firms have license for vaccine manufacture
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Goa: German woman found dead by daughter in her flat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In