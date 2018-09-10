Sushmita Sen’s Miss Universe successor Chelsi Smith dies at 43, actor pays tribute

Sushmita Sen on Sunday tweeted about the death of Chelsi Smith, who was her successor as Miss Universe in 1995. Smith died on Saturday due to liver cancer at the age of 43.

Sushmita tweeted: “I loved her smile and that generous spirit. Rest in peace my beautiful friend, Chelsi Smith. Miss Universe 1995.” Along with the post, Sushmita posted a photograph which captures the moment the Indian beauty had passed her crown to Smith.

I loved her smile & that generous spirit!!! Rest in peace my beautiful friend @Chelsi_Smith #MissUniverse1995 Dugga Dugga 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rm63b98Q72 — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) September 9, 2018

The news of Smith’s demise comes as a shock to her fans and near and dear ones. Shanna Moakler, who was the runner-up at the 1995 pageant, also wrote about Smith. “Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don’t know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart... to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn’t for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn’t even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming... pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed,” she shared on Instagram.

May love and light go with you on your next journey @Chelsi_Smith . You took the world by storm as Miss Universe 1995 & you continued to open your heart to so many. R.I.P. my beautiful friend. You will truly be missed!😔 #MissUniverse #MissUSA #misstexasusa pic.twitter.com/QDxOnDZYs4 — Sharron Melton (@sharronmelton01) September 8, 2018

Rest In Peace Miss Universe 1995, Chelsi Smith ♥️ Such a sweet & bubbly soul. My heart goes out to her family and loves ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/d6BzKX4Fpk — Kamie Crawford (@TheRealKamie) September 9, 2018

Chelsi Smith participated Miss Texas USA Pageant in 1994. She was a semifinalist at the competition and went on to compete in Miss Galvenston County US Pageant, which she won. She later featured in films and TV shows such as Playas Ball and Saladin Patterson’s short film One Flight Stand. She was also a celebrity contestant on the American television show Wheel of Fortune.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 11:04 IST