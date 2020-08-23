e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhaskar gets relief as AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor

Swara Bhaskar gets relief as AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actor

Attorney General K K Venugopal said that Swara Bhasker’s remark over Babri Masjid verdict was not a case where the offence of scandalising the court or lowering the authority of the court would arise.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
New Delhi
Swara Bhasker just saw the release of her web show, Flesh.
Swara Bhasker just saw the release of her web show, Flesh.
         

Attorney General K K Venugopal has refused his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar for her alleged “derogatory and scandalous” statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict.

The consent of either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General is necessary, under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, for initiating contempt proceedings against a person. Lawyer Anuj Saxena had sought consent of the Attorney General for initiating contempt action against the actor.

Venugopal, in a letter to Saxena on August 21, said the actor’s statement, which is in two paragraphs, appears to be a factual one and is a perception of the speaker. “I do not think that this is a case where the offence of scandalising the court or lowering the authority of the court would arise. I, therefore, decline consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Swara Bhaskar,” Venugopal said.

Also read: Swara Bhasker: The industry has become a lot more answerable to the audience than it ever was before

Saxena and others have alleged that Bhaskar made these statements at a panel discussion on February 1, 2020 organised by the Mumbai Collective.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
A letter rocks the Congress | HT Editorial
A letter rocks the Congress | HT Editorial
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In