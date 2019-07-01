Tahira Kashyap answers trolls like a boss as they call her husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘brother’

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, has been inspiring many cancer patients with her Instagram posts since she successfully fought the deadly disease. Tahira, who sports short hair post her treatment, was mocked for her hair by trolls who said she looked more like Ayushmann’s brother. The two were recently spotted at the premiere of Ayushmann’s latest film, Article 15.

But Tahira handled it like a boss, with a rather cheeky post that read: “Jeez... itne bhai bhai jokes sun liye ke ab jab bhi main @ayushmannk ko milti Hun background main ek hi gaana Chal raha hota hai ‘tu mera, tu mera , tu mera bhai nai hai!’(sic).” Talking about the troll brigade, she says, “They do have a lot of time on their hands, now I get entertained. I’ve gone past the phase of feeling bad. The comments are amusing.”

And what was Ayushmann’s take on the whole matter? “He didn’t want me to put up the post and he was like ‘why are you even indulging in this’ and encouraging these people?” says Tahira, adding that Ayushmann is just trying to be protective. “But I just felt that people need to know things. You just can’t be silent about it for the longest time,” she adds.

And Tahira is in love with her short hair, so much so that she has had six hair cuts already because she doesn’t want to grow it. She further asserts that this whole episode has actually brought to the fore the mindset which demands women conform to beauty norms. “It comes from a certain conditioning that only girls with long hair are pretty and we attach beauty and femininity to hair. It’s about time that we change it. Short hair is equally amazing and funky... and feminine. I’m not going to let people and their definition of beauty define my femininity,” she elaborates.

Tahira also has a word of advice on how to deal with such situations in life. “My defence mechanism is always humour. That’s my coping mechanism, too. There’s no point in me telling them that ‘oh I had cancer and I lost my hair’. It’s useless. If they had brains, they would’ve known. I think I made fun of them in return and I guess I had the last laugh,” she concludes.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:22 IST