Tamannaah Bhatia doesn’t kiss on screen, but she’ll break the rule for this actor

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a no-kissing clause in her contract, has said that she is ready to bend the rule just for one person: Hrithik Roshan. Tamannaah made the confession in an episode of Famously Filmfare (Tamil). She said, “I don’t kiss on screen, basically. So, that’s actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan... yay! I would, I would.”

She recalled a meeting with Hrithik, and said that she embarrassed herself. “I met him recently. I bumped into him and I was like ‘So stupid!’ I was like ‘Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you!’ And he was like ‘Okay!’ I didn’t know what else to say. Then he walked a little and he looked back and he was like: ‘Do you want a picture?’ And I was like, ‘Yes! I want a picture!’”

Tamannaah had shared an Instagram picture with Hrithik in 2017. She’d captioned the image, “An actor that I have looked up to since the very beginning of my career, the sincerity and dedication that he has, has always inspired me. Secretly hoped to meet my favourite hero someday, today I feel super lucky that I did after all these years. You are so humble Hrithik Roshan, I think I have never been so nervous taking a photo, but I was just so excited. Thank you, for this wonderful memory.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel have Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai reunion. See pics

Tamannaah is best known for her roles in south Indian films, particularly the Baahubali movies. She will next be seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, a Telugu remake of Queen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 18:22 IST