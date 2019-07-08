Tanushree Dutta to file protest petition against closure report in sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar, court grants her 2months’ time

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who had filed a sexual harassment case against co-star Nana Patekar in a 2008 incident from the sets of their film, Horn Ok Please, has decided to file protest petition in the case after Mumbai Police filed a closure report in the matter.

Advocate Nitin Satpute, Tanushree’s legal representative who appeared in Andheri’s Ld Railway Mobile Court on behalf of Tanushree, opposed the ‘B’ summary report filed by Oshiwara Police Station and sought time to file a protest petition on her behalf. The court has granted time to file protest petition to oppose B Summery Report. The next hearing in the matter will be held on September 7.

In June, Mumbai Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner of police Manjunath Shinge had told IANS: “Yes, we have filed a B-Summary report before the court.” The police move came after they reportedly did not find enough evidence in the matter, virtually ending the case as they cannot continue further investigations.

Satpute had said that they would challenge the police move in the matter.

The actress had lodged the complaint against Nana in September 2018 accusing him of allegedly sexually harassing her over a decade ago, in 2008 during a shoot, but he had stoutly denied the charges levelled by her.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 15:15 IST