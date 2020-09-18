Tara Sutaria shares a stunning midnight pic, boyfriend Aadar Jain declares ‘miss you’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:30 IST

Actor Tara Sutaria shared a gorgeous close-up picture on Friday. Among those who dropped comments was boyfriend Aadar Jain. Sharing the picture, Tara wrote: “Midnight Polaroids.” Aadar, who is the cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, simply wrote: “Miss you.” ‘

Singer Armaan Malik dropped a number of black heart emojis. Her sister, dancer Pia Sutaria reacted, “Did you take it on the Polaroid?”

One Instagram user said “Tars doing some vintage stuff!” while another admiringly said “Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat” burrowing a line from a hit Rajesh Khanna-Kishore Kumar song from the 1970s.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are reportedly in a relationship.

Tara made her relationship with Aadar Instagram official on his birthday. Borrowing Beethoven’s popular words to wish Aadar on his special day, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla earlier this month Tara had said she didn’t feel the need to hide something that is ‘beautiful’. She was quoted as saying: “I actually haven’t said anything... whether it has been to a journalist or any member of the media... about it. I do believe if you are with someone, it is obviously private and very sacred. In our line of work, very few things are private or left to someone’s imagination, so I understand why so many people tend to keep it to themselves and don’t like to share it with people.”

Also read: Kriti Sanon says ‘It is not about you anymore, it is about Them’ in cryptic note, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan react

While the two may be tight-lipped about their bond, Aadar’s mother Rima Jain has been more forthcoming. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rima had said, “We love anybody our son loves.” She had, however, made it clear that no wedding has been planned as of now. She told the daily, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more