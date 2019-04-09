Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal dies.

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Navtej Hundal died on Monday. The cause of his death is not known.

According to a report in Indian Express, Navtej is survived by his wife and two daughters. One of his daughters is actor Avantika Hundaal, who plays a prominent role on TV show in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Cine and TV Artiste’s Association (CINTAA) confirmed his death on Twitter. “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am. @sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan,” the tweet read.

#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal.

May his soul Rest in Peace

The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am.@sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan pic.twitter.com/00kmfEUrML — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) April 8, 2019

Navtej played the home minister in Uri. He had also worked in Bollywood films including Khalnayak (1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whisperers (2009).

Uri went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year 2019 with collections of Rs 143 crore at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 13:57 IST