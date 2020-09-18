Urmila Matondkar thanks ‘real people of India’, media for supporting her against ‘fake IT trolls and propaganda’

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:59 IST

Urmila Matondkar expressed her gratitude to the ‘real people of India’ and ‘unbiased’ media for speaking up for her after Kangana Ranaut made personal attacks on her and called her a ‘soft porn star’. She tweeted that she was overwhelmed by the support.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched... #JaiHind,” she said.

Thank you the "Real People of India" and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled 🙏🏼#JaiHind — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

Earlier this week, Urmila got into a verbal duel with Kangana. Urmila called Kangana ‘rudali’, a professional mourner hired in certain areas of Rajasthan after the death of a relative, and said that she always plays the victim card. Kangana retaliated by calling Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure.’

Kangana was severely criticised for her comments by members of the film fraternity as well as fans. Many including Ram Gopal Varma, Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Pooja Bhatt and Anubhav Sinha came out in support of Urmila.

Despite the backlash, Kangana stood by her comments and questioned why ‘porn star’ is considered an insult if former adult star Sunny Leone is accepted in the film industry as a mainstream actor.

“Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory,” she tweeted.

Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, also asked why Urmila was ‘feeling hurt to be called a soft porn star’, when in the past, she has said that she is proud to be considered a sex symbol.

Meanwhile, Urmila said that she was willing to apologise for calling Kangana a ‘rudali’ if it was offensive. “I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn’t make me small,” she told Barkha Dutt.

