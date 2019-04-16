Vicky Kaushal’s Uri team to reunite for a period drama

After the massive blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike, actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar, and producer Ronnie Screwvala, are coming together yet again for a period drama.

Announcing the news via his Twitter account, film critic Taran Adarsh, tweeted, “BIGGG NEWS. Uri team reunites for a period war film. Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India. Mid-2020 release.”

BIGGG NEWS... #Uri team reunites for a period war film... Actor Vicky Kaushal, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala... The film [not titled yet] will be shot all over India... Mid-2020 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2019

The movie, which is yet to get a title, will be shot all over India and is expected to hit the screens in mid-2020.

The Raazi actor too shared the news on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Up next, by Team URI!”

Earlier, Aditya had told IANS in an interview that at one point during the shoot, he was about to change the line following a suggestion from Vicky.

Recalling the incident, Dhar said: “We first shot the line ‘How’s the josh?’ during the Myanmar sequence. Two minutes before the camera rolled, Vicky came to me and asked me to change the line because he thought somewhere the ‘feel’ was not coming. I tried to explain that to motivate their team, army commanders talk like that, so let’s give it a try. I still remember when Vicky said that line for the first time, 30 members of our team had goosebumps on hearing it.”

On the work front, Kaushal would be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht alongside Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Uri: The Surgical Strike, hit the big screens on January 11. It is based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes in Pakistan following the attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri town.

