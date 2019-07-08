Virat Kohli makes Anushka Sharma laugh out loud with fans ahead of Ind vs New Zealand World Cup match. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli enjoyed a day out in Manchester, England after Team India registered a big win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Saturday. The couple spent the day clicking selfies with fans and posing for photos ahead of the first semi-final where India will play New Zealand in the World Cup.

Anushka was seen in a black outfit and white sneakers while Virat was seen in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans and a funky green jacket. He also wore a dark cap and white shoes. The pictures shared by their fans online show a beaming Anushka as Virat clicks the selfie.

Anushka has been spending time with Virat and is often seen cheering her husband and Team India, including during the Saturday match. One of her videos from the game is making rounds on social media where while cheering for the team, Anushka is asking her friend about the signal for a four after Kohli struck a boundary. Comments like “groovy Anushka too, happy just like hubby” were flashing on the social media.

Whenever she would come into focus, the very next shot was on her husband, who was seen swaying to some unheard symphony on the ground. Anushka too, was chirpy and seen swaying to the blazing music at the stands.

Virat even shared a picture of the two ahead of the match. “Mr and Mrs,” Virat wrote alongside a photograph he shared on Instagram. In the picture, they are seen standing on either side of a table with a photo frame that has Mr and Mrs written on its two sides. Anushka looks happy to point at the Mrs, while Virat strikes a casual pose with a smirk on his face.

In another picture shared by Anushka, the couple is seen sharing a goofy moment. “Seal the silly moments,” the actor captioned the picture in which she is seen laughing away.

Team India will now face New Zealand in the semi finals on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 18:31 IST