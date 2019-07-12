Vivek Oberoi angers cricket fans by mocking their reaction to India’s World Cup loss

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, has once again got slammed by netizens for a controversial tweet. The actor on Friday took to Twitter and posted a GIF for India cricket team's fans, after the cricket team suffered a loss at the ongoing World Cup.

In the GIF, an Indian fan is seen walking down the street, thinking a lady walking towards him is about to hug him. Instead, the lady goes on to hug another man walking behind him.

"This is what happened to Indian fans in the World Cup semi finals! World Cup semi final," Vivek tweeted his GIF, in context to India's defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand.

However, Vivek's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users. One user wrote: "Mr. Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly." Another netizen requested him to show respect to Team India: "At least they fought for nation and reached the semi finals not like you who's just getting knocked out with every flop movie. Show some respect to team India."

Yet another Twitter user wrote: "And the same thing happened to you while chasing your career aspirations. Let me know if any of ur films crossed Rs 50 crore profit mark. I would love to watch."

The Masti actor received major backlash on social media during exit polls in May this year, when he shared a distasteful meme on actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:50 IST