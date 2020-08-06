Watch l Exclusive video as Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for Bell Bottom shoot in a chartered flight

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:25 IST

It seems that the movie business is slowly getting back to work. And taking the first, major step is actor Akshay Kumar, whose film Bell Bottom’s shoot is set to take off in United Kingdom. The actor, along with his family and the cast of his film, actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta were spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, wearing face masks and shields.

A co passenger shared an exclusive video of Kumar inside the aircraft, a chartered flight booked by the makers keeping in mind the Covid-19 social distancing norms. Take a look:

Kumar is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work after the Covid-19 lockdown, which saw all major businesses get affected. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s, and is based on a real-life story. Before this, during the lockdown too, Kumar had shot for a Covid-19 awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.

Follow @htshowbiz for more