Watch l Exclusive video as Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for Bell Bottom shoot in a chartered flight

Watch l Exclusive video as Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for Bell Bottom shoot in a chartered flight

Actor Akshay Kumar is going to start working on his upcoming film Bell Bottom, and the makers hired a chartered flight for the cast and crew which took off on Thursday to UK.

bollywood Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:25 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Akshay Kumar and the team of his next film Bell Bottom took a flight to UK to start the shoot.
Actor Akshay Kumar and the team of his next film Bell Bottom took a flight to UK to start the shoot.
         

It seems that the movie business is slowly getting back to work. And taking the first, major step is actor Akshay Kumar, whose film Bell Bottom’s shoot is set to take off in United Kingdom. The actor, along with his family and the cast of his film, actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta were spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Thursday, wearing face masks and shields.

A co passenger shared an exclusive video of Kumar inside the aircraft, a chartered flight booked by the makers keeping in mind the Covid-19 social distancing norms. Take a look:

Kumar is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work after the Covid-19 lockdown, which saw all major businesses get affected. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s, and is based on a real-life story. Before this, during the lockdown too, Kumar had shot for a Covid-19 awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.

