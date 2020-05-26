When Kartik Aaryan borrowed hairstylist’s t-shirt for stage performance, changed on the road. Watch

bollywood

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:05 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed how he changed clothes by the roadside for his live performance at the Umang event last year. He has shared a video on his YouTube channel and it shows him borrowing a t-shirt from his hairstylist, which the latter had been wearing all day and changing it on the road.

Kartik shared the behind-the-scenes video on his channel with the description, “Umang Award function performance went kickass but getting ready for it was much more fun.”

It opens with him getting his beard trimmed from his hairstylist, who is seen wearing a black t-shirt which Kartik wore for his dance performance. He then leaves for the event venue in his green Mini Cooper, stops midway and wonders what he’s going to wear on stage. He asks his hairstylist for his tee which has a scooter design on it and changes his clothes on road. He even says, “Khepcha ki momos ki khushboo aari hai mujhe (I can smell the momos of that stall).” A few policemen even spot him in between his changing session and he greets them with a handshake. He finally gets ready on the road and says “Aaj ka din ho gaya (it’s done for today).”

He is later seen teasing one of his female team members by throwing the smelly tee on her and she is running out of her van to avoid it. He finally goes on to pair the black tee with shimmery black trousers and a sparkling blue jacket and drives a bike to the stage.

Also read: Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan bats for Hindi-Muslim brotherhood in special Eid song. Watch

His fans were overjoyed to see such a side of the actor. A fan commented to the video, “That’s like a true desi guy, Asking tshirt from friends on last moment!” Another wrote, “So he literally changes his clothes on d road!!!!! I love ds man.” A viewer even revealed, “Actually when I saw u in red carpet. I wonder y u were wearing a t-shirt with motorcycle. But did not expect a back story like this. Loving this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more