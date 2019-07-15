Today in New Delhi, India
World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrates England’s win, call New Zealand ‘a team of heroes’

After England vs New Zealand World Cup finals, Bollywood stars tweeted in praise for England’s impressive win and New Zealand’s golden run at the tournament. See reactions.

bollywood Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times
After England vs New Zealand World Cup finals, Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar shared their reactions.(AFP)

For many passionate Indian cricket fans, Team India and Virat Kohli’s men ought to have won the ICC Cricket World cup 2019. However, at the end, England triumphed over New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy and lauding the winners for a consistently impressive performance were members of the Bollywood film fraternity.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was effusive in this praise for England, calling the match “cricket at its best” and had a tender spot for the Kiwis . He wrote: “Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019”

Sharing a video from the Lord’s cricket ground, venue of the finals, actor Anupam Kher wrote: “CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!!”

Looks like Karan Johar and his family was supporting the Kiwis but at the end as England won the match, Karan jokingly wrote: “England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG”

Varun Dhawan was amazed with the final outcome. He wrote on Twitter: “What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got.”

Vivek Oberoi had a bit of history nostalgia as England, where cricket was born, won the tournament. He wrote: “The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ”

Check out all the other tweets by celebrities:

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 11:05 IST

