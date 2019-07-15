World Cup 2019: Bollywood celebrates England’s win, call New Zealand ‘a team of heroes’

For many passionate Indian cricket fans, Team India and Virat Kohli’s men ought to have won the ICC Cricket World cup 2019. However, at the end, England triumphed over New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy and lauding the winners for a consistently impressive performance were members of the Bollywood film fraternity.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was effusive in this praise for England, calling the match “cricket at its best” and had a tender spot for the Kiwis . He wrote: “Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019”

Also read: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda refuses to watch Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: ‘Why would I watch that film?’

Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

Sharing a video from the Lord’s cricket ground, venue of the finals, actor Anupam Kher wrote: “CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!!”

CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JEacLTwWCW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2019

Looks like Karan Johar and his family was supporting the Kiwis but at the end as England won the match, Karan jokingly wrote: “England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG”

England had a better kundli! NZ had the better game!!! #NZLvENG — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 14, 2019

Varun Dhawan was amazed with the final outcome. He wrote on Twitter: “What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got.”

What a #WorldCupfinal. Unbelievable my entire family is awake. Who u got — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 14, 2019

Vivek Oberoi had a bit of history nostalgia as England, where cricket was born, won the tournament. He wrote: “The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ”

The country where cricket was born 6/700 years ago, has finally won the #WorldCup for the very first time! Congrats #eng What a historic match! Truly the great sport of #cricket won today! #WC19 #WCFINAL #ENGvNZ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 14, 2019

Check out all the other tweets by celebrities:

Hearts been racing for a while ... this kind of drama cannot be written by the best screenplay writers... heartbroken for #NewZealand ... this was so so so close... two yards too far!!! Well played #England ... #CWC2019 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 14, 2019

so happy england won. i don't understand cricket much but from what i saw, they fully deserved to win. give stokes an OBE... — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 14, 2019

Has there been a better Sunday for a genuine sports enthusiast.. the Wimbledon and the Cricket World Cup finals going down to the wire. Wow..!! Exhausted .. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 14, 2019

Deserving champions! This amazing #England cricket team has played so well for 3 years and it culminates in this. And what a fight from the kiwis. Wow! Magic cricket! ❤️ #CWC19Final — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 14, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 11:05 IST