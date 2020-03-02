Yami Gautam takes on haters, posts a pic in ‘Japi and Gamosa’ from Assam. See it here

bollywood

Actor Yami Gautam was unexpectedly trolled on Sunday for ‘disrespecting Assamese culture’ after a video of hers went viral. The actor, who was in Guwahati for the inauguration of the Great Guwahati Marathon, has now posted a photo and her rebuttal.

Sharing the picture that sees her wearing traditional Japi and Gamosa, she wrote, “Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’.”

Had a great time flagging off ‘Great Guwahati Marathon’ -2020 ! Was so good to see so many smiling faces & hence could feel the love ! Thank you for this beautiful ‘Japi’ & ‘Gamosa’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8uSdS0Gj4U — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 1, 2020

On Sunday, a video from Guwahati airport showed a man approaching Yami with a ‘gamosa’ (gamcha in Hindi, an Indian upper cloth) as if to put it around her shoulder. Yami and her security could be seen brushing him aside. The video clip immediately went viral with many on social media accusing her of disrespecting the culture.

In her defence, Yami said that whatever she did was only a girl’s reaction to unwanted attention and that she had no intention to disrespect Assamese culture. Retweeting a post that was critical of her alleged behaviour, she wrote: “My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman,if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments but it’s very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner.”

Explaining her stance further, she said, “This is my third visit to Assam.I have always expressed my love towards Assamese culture & people. It’s insensitive to react to a single-sided story & spread hate. I am present here, in this beautiful state for an important event & shall always keep coming back .Peace & Respect.”

Yami was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala. Playing Pari Mishra, a TikTok starlet, Yami won a lot of praise. In an interview to Mid Day, she had said, “Pari is ditsy and dramatic, but not slapstick. She is obsessed with good looks. She represents that part of society, which thrives on the attention they’ve got all their lives. Amar and Niren have put so much heart in the writing.”

