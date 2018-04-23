You’re an alcoholic: Pooja Bhatt trolled for calling out Amitabh Bachchan on Kathua

Amitabh Bachchan’s refusal to comment on Kathua and Unnao rape case has led to a variety of reactions. Many on social media and otherwise called him out for saying he is disgusted and will not comment on the heinous cases and among them is Pooja Bhatt. The actor-filmmmaker took to Twitter and reminded people of Pink, a film where Bachchan played a lawyer who vociferously defended a woman’s right to consent.

“I can’t help being reminded of a film called Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?” Bhatt wrote. On Thursday, Bachchan – ambassador for government’s ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao’ initiative – was asked about the rape cases. His reply was, “Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don’t rake up this issue). It’s terrible to even talk about it.”

Bhatt’s comment got her a fair share of trolling, with many bringing up her battle with alcoholism. She had come clean about her addiction and how she has remained sober for almost 10 months now.

Wrote one Twitter user, “A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend.” Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: “A ‘recovering’ alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don’t even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober.”

Others used the same, old chestnut of Bollywood leading ladies being “brainless”.

“Only brainless thakelis like Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues,” read one tweet. Pooja’s reply was as it should be…

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Bhatt had said about her alcoholism: “Luckily, I pulled the plug before it became impossible for me to stop. I’m in the pink of health except for the weight I put on because I’m now a stressful producer. But being the daughter of an alcoholic makes you four times more susceptible to becoming one.”