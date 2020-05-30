Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter and Instagram, controversial posts remain undeleted: ‘I’m just a human, allowed to take break’

bollywood

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:40 IST

After a day of detox, former actor Zaira Wasim has made a return to social media. She had temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Friday after receiving flak online for controversial posts.

Zaira took to Twitter to answer a user’s question as to why she left social media in the first place. “Why did she deactivate her account?,” it read. Zaira replied, “Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak.”

Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :) pic.twitter.com/BMar06jIXl — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 30, 2020

Zaira had caused a social media storm after she tweeted a verse from the Quran about locust swarms. “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin” -Qur’an 7:133,” she had written in her tweet. She was attacked by many on social media who believed she was justifying the locust attacks.

Her fans began trending #IStandWithZaira in her support and defended her online. “Nothing is wrong in this tweet she wrote it right, all things happen only with permission of God whether it’s a punishment or etc he can kill or do any miracle, he can do anything he wants cause it’s not our world it’s his, we are here just for some years not forever,” read a tweet.

Last year, the National Award-winning actor was at the centre of a debate after she announced her “disassociation” from acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion. She had said that it felt like she had struggled to become someone else for a very long time. The actor, who was in her early teens when she appeared in Dangal opposite Aamir Khan, also worked in his 2017 production venture Secret Superstar. Her last film was The Sky Is Pink, with Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

