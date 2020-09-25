Booker nominee Avni Doshi: I definitely suffer from imposter syndrome

books

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:07 IST

An exploration of a “complex and unusual” mother-daughter relationship, laying bare the threads interwoven across time, is the book Burnt Sugar/Girl in White Cotton. It has been much talked about, but now that it’s shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize for Fiction, its author Avni Doshi says she does feel validated with the nomination, but is aware that “when a spotlight is on your work, criticism floods in along with the praise”.

Indian-origin Doshi, born in US and based in Dubai, has mostly spoken about her long journey to publish her debut work. But how’s the feeling to get recognised for it now? Excerpts from an interview:

It took seven years for you to come out with your debut. Was the road to publishing it equally arduous?

I am averse to rejection, and I think I sought a path that would expose me to as little of it as possible. Instead of cold queries to agents, I tried to submit the manuscript to people I knew or had common contacts with. Getting the novel published did take time, but it wasn’t as tough as it could have been.

Is being shortlisted for one of the highest literary awards, The Booker Prize, an epitome of success for you?

It definitely feels good, perhaps a kind of validation, to be nominated for an award like this. But when a spotlight is on your work, criticism floods in along with the praise – it seems like people love the book or hate it. I don’t know if there is a way to truly succeed when it comes to making art. Maybe we always fall short.

Cover of the book.

Your book has been lauded by some of the greatest writers of this time. How does it feel to get reviewed?

I definitely suffer from imposter syndrome – I believe I will wake up one morning and everyone will tell me that actually I can’t write, and that I shouldn’t be spending my life doing this. Being reviewed is tough. I don’t read any of my reviews until they have been vetted by my editor, my agent or my husband.

How did writing about a mother-daughter duo come to you? And how did Dementia become one of its primary themes?

It seems to be the most obvious thing to write about, for me. We all have mothers, whether we are close to them or not. As for Dementia, about 5 years ago my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and I began to research the illness. The theme of memory was already central to my writing and I began to weave what I was learning into the narrative.

Your book was released as Girl in White Cotton in India. Is there a reason for the change in name to Burnt Sugar for its UK release?

The publishers in UK felt the title Girl in White Cotton wouldn’t immediately resonate with their readers. In the Indian context, white cotton is reference to grief and asceticism, while in the UK the associations are around purity.

Many writers confess to finding the profession of writing, a tough one to crack. So, would you say, this domain is brutal to new entrants both socially and financially?

Writing doesn’t pay well, but the community has been warm and welcoming for the most part. I think it probably makes sense to have a day job, rob a bank, or marry into money if you want to be a writer.