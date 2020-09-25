Essay: Sourdough and self doubt

books

I can’t meditate and I don’t do yoga. I’ve always been the body pump, running kind. I can’t sit still. I can’t be without internet. My mind works furiously overtime to plan for tomorrow, the day after, week, month and year. I make daily to-do lists. I’m an ace multitasker. I am a Virgo.

So you can imagine what this unprecedented lockdown has been like in the Kapoor-Puri household. Planning? Ha! Multitasking? Double ha! Body pump – out the window. Three months into lockdown it was evident our office was not opening to full capacity anytime soon and so my husband and I packed up the house and drove to the family home in Landour. We were used to making this trip every month, but this time we loaded the car with ration, books, a two-month-old puppy, masks and sanitizers. Two weeks of mandatory home quarantine started idyllically. There were calls and work to attend to; manuscripts to read; meals to plan and cook, and an evening game of Scrabble to look forward to. By day 13, though, the story was very different. Being locked up, surrounded by trees, while the most outrageously beautiful mountains stared back at you can seriously affect your mental health. I had to make do with whatever capacity of internet we had. On day 14, I ran out of the house and walked for three hours.

We didn’t have broadband and with a connection of 2mbps I was ready to bite off my husband’s head (as he had convinced me “Everything was working fine up there”). After several days of literally hanging off the balcony with phone in one hand to catch that one bar of reception, I decided to give in. I asked the one neighbor who had a broad band connection if I could come over …everyday? He very generously allowed me to sit in their covered verandah where I would have privacy and he wouldn’t have someone from Delhi entering his home during COVID! Slowly life settled into a routine: wake up at 6am to take puppy out and feed him; long walk at 8am; shower, breakfast and walk across the mountain to the neighbour’s home to start work; come home for lunch and then make the trek back to my desk at 3pm; walk back home at 6pm. And so it went. My pedometer and I got a lot of exercise but by the fourth week frustration was setting in. I could only make calls during the hours I was at my neighbour’s home, rush there every morning (often dodging leeches and getting soaked in the rain, because no umbrella or raincoat can really save you from the fury of monsoon in Landour), and basically walk back and forth all day, carting an extra pair of socks, shoes, books, laptop and charger. I was resentful of all those Working From Home – oh, to able to get a snack, coffee, wear pyjamas! But then I decided to just surrender. I embraced the weather, the solitude of the walks back and forth, the dense forest… Slow living had finally caught a hold of me. And soon it didn’t matter if a call had to wait for a few hours or the email was not sent as soon as I woke up. As I became less frantic (read, trying to control what I couldn’t), I could feel the tension slide. My focus became sharper. I could retain what I was reading, without having to re-read sentences again. I worked every day but I worked better, smarter and more efficiently.

I’ve never been too good with doing things with my hands. A regret I have always had, as my mother is the queen of craft, art, gardening, embroidery, and appropriating just about anything to turn into an installation (include empty cigar tubes!). But I do like a challenge. The entire hillside seemed to be baking. On a whim, I decided to give baking sourdough bread a go. My friend Imtiaz gave me a bit of her starter and voila! Ollie was born. I fed it. Watched it bubble. Dedicated an entire weekend to its well-being and then followed the recipe Imtiaz gave me to the T. The entire process was all the more daunting because I was doing all this under the watchful eyes of my “mother in law”. No, not the lady who gave birth to my husband but the cook who has worked with her for 20 years. He watched most disapprovingly as I weighed maida and atta, kneaded, wrapped, stretched and observed my dough rise.

Bread making is the original alchemy – it dates back to the birth of civilization and is mentioned in the Bible, Quran and the Torrah. Sourdough is the oldest form of leavened bread. “Starters” have known to survive decades. A bakery in England celebrated the 65th birthday of its starter this year with an Instagram post featuring cake, party hats and a birthday card! A bakery in San Francisco claims its starter is 171 year old! No surprise then that sourdough bread making became the rage the world over during the lockdown. Facing uncertainty of this proportion for the first time, people turned to things that brought them comfort and reassured them at a time when very little else did. There is something very comforting about baking your own bread the old fashioned way. It requires minimal ingredients and equipment, but does need heaps of patience, precision and perseverance. I had the last two but had to really work on the first. In January 2020 if someone had told me I would be spending over 40 hours to make one loaf of bread, I would have laughed, “Yes, sure! I’ll do that when the whole world comes to a standstill! Umm…

Priya Kapoor

As I watched my bread rise and glow in the oven I felt a satisfaction that is hard to describe. It’s a total sensory experience. I took the loaf out of the oven, let it rest for an hour and then cracked it open. My first loaf of bread was not just edible, it was a triumph. I blame my addictive personality for the five loaves I baked in quick succession over the next ten days. Some were hits, some not so much. I experimented, made mistakes. But the satisfaction remained the same. I’m not sure if my bread is actually any good. But I enjoy the tedious process, the care that you have to give it at every step; the fact that you just have to be patient, give it time and not try and control any of the stages. This return to basics, of making bread to nourish my family with my hands and the simplicity of it all – it’s become my leitmotif of the lockdown. Baking bread also cured me of my often-crippling self doubt.

Making sourdough bread is the most satisfying gift I gave to myself. And the gift keeps giving. I’ve signed up for Easy Flow Yoga. I’ve planned out the next few months… but only until January 2021. Meditation? That might take another pandemic!

Priya Kapoor is Editorial Director, Roli Books.