Home / Books / Every right can be misused and we’re seeing that happen: Twinkle Khanna

Every right can be misused and we’re seeing that happen: Twinkle Khanna

The author says it is frustrating to see the amount of misinformation that makes the rounds but freedom of speech must be absolute

books Updated: Sep 26, 2020 21:40 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Khanna’s Tweak India turned one this month
Khanna's Tweak India turned one this month
         

They say humour is the best weapon one can possess, and author Twinkle Khanna certainly puts it to good use almost always. The author who spent the lockdown cooking with her son, is someone who “who looks for silver linings in every situation”.

Moreover, in the past few months, it has been impossible to ignore the cacophony concerning various issues and the rampant fake news circulating on social media. “Though it is frustrating to see the amount of misinformation that makes the rounds, freedom of speech must be absolute, sadly,” she says.

 

The author adds that the sacred line of how far is too for, remains different for everyone. “There is a line to be drawn and that line is defined by, and different for, each individual. That’s what makes it a nuanced debate. Every right can be misused and I think we are seeing that happening all around us,” she says.

The author admits that she’s often landed in trouble for her outspokenness, but adds that she can’t help it. “There is a part of me that is compelled to stand up for the things I think are valuable to us collectively,” she says adding that using satire as a means to tackle or critique something gives her “a little more room”.

 

On the work front she’s been busy penning blogs for her website Tweak, which recently completed one year.To mark its first year, Tweak Books, part of the platform plans to present an imprint with two books - #WHATSINYOURDABBA and ‘WHEN I GROW UP I WANT TO BE...’. “If I am not working on a column or a book, I start sinking,” she says. On the media trials and clamour surrounding the nepotism debate, she says, “I do have thoughts on this, but I would prefer to write a long piece. A two-line answer will only further muddy the water.”

