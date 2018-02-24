 HT-Nielsen top 10: Ravinder Singh’s new novel tops best-selling fiction list | books$bestseller list | Hindustan Times
HT-Nielsen top 10: Ravinder Singh’s new novel tops best-selling fiction list

Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Feb 24, 2018 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.(Shutterstock)

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is a new entrant and the number one book on the bestselling fiction list this week. Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist is still at the second position, followed by Amish’s Sita, Rupa Bhullar’s The Indigo Sun and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • Will You Still Love Me?
    Ravinder Singh
  • The Alchemist
    Paulo Coelho
  • Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
    Amish Tripathi
  • The Indigo Sun
    Rupa Bhullar
  • One Indian Girl
    Chetan Bhagat
  • Origin (Book 5): Robert Langdon
    Dan Brown
  • Keepers of the Kalachakra
    Ashwin Sanghi
  • The Immortals of Meluha
    Amish Tripathi
  • Cheaters
    Novoneel Chakraborty
  • Tell Tale
    Jeffrey Archer
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • The Heartfulness Way
    D.Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua
  • Exam Warriors
    Narendra Modi
  • Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
    Bhanumathi Narasimhan
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs...
    Gary Vaynerchuk
  • Why I Am A Hindu
    Shashi Tharoor
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
    Mark Manson
  • Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
    Sadhguru
  • Manorama Yearbook 2018
    Mathew Mammen
  • The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
    Robin S. Sharma

Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is leading the non-fiction list, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens is back on the list at number four. Gary Vaynerchuk’s Crushing It! How Great Entrepreneurs Build Business and Influence is at the fifth position.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune is at number three, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, at number four and five, respectively.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
    Jeff Kinney
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    J. K. Rowling
  • The Dragon of Fortune Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy
    Geronimo Stilton
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
    J. K. Rowling
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
    J. K. Rowling
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • The Best of Panchatantra
    Rungeen Singh
  • 365 Pancharantra Stories
    Traditional
  • 365 Bedtime Stories
    Traditional
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Rungeen Singh
  • Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
    Traditional

Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is first on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Panchatantra Stories comes next, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories, Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.

