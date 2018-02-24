HT-Nielsen top 10: Ravinder Singh’s new novel tops best-selling fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Feb 24, 2018 08:42 IST
Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is a new entrant and the number one book on the bestselling fiction list this week. Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist is still at the second position, followed by Amish’s Sita, Rupa Bhullar’s The Indigo Sun and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl.
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila: Ram Chandra Series
Amish Tripathi
- The Indigo Sun
Rupa Bhullar
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- Origin (Book 5): Robert Langdon
Dan Brown
- Keepers of the Kalachakra
Ashwin Sanghi
- The Immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
- Cheaters
Novoneel Chakraborty
- Tell Tale
Jeffrey Archer
- The Heartfulness Way
D.Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua
- Exam Warriors
Narendra Modi
- Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs...
Gary Vaynerchuk
- Why I Am A Hindu
Shashi Tharoor
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
Mark Manson
- Inner Engineering:A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
- Manorama Yearbook 2018
Mathew Mammen
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Robin S. Sharma
Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is leading the non-fiction list, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens is back on the list at number four. Gary Vaynerchuk’s Crushing It! How Great Entrepreneurs Build Business and Influence is at the fifth position.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune is at number three, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, at number four and five, respectively.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- The Dragon of Fortune Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy
Geronimo Stilton
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
J. K. Rowling
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
J. K. Rowling
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Rungeen Singh
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
Traditional
Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is first on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Panchatantra Stories comes next, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories, Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.
