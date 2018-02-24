HT-Nielsen top 10: Ravinder Singh’s new novel tops best-selling fiction list

Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is a new entrant and the number one book on the bestselling fiction list this week. Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist is still at the second position, followed by Amish’s Sita, Rupa Bhullar’s The Indigo Sun and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Will You Still Love Me?

Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles

Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is leading the non-fiction list, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens is back on the list at number four. Gary Vaynerchuk’s Crushing It! How Great Entrepreneurs Build Business and Influence is at the fifth position.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune is at number three, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, at number four and five, respectively.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher

Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra is first on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. 365 Panchatantra Stories comes next, followed by 365 Bedtime Stories, Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman and Timeless Tales from Panchatantra.

