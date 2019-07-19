HT Picks – The most interesting books of the week





THE CHURCHES OF INDIA BY JOANNE TAYLOR



284pp, Rs 1495; Niyogi Books

The Churches of India takes the reader on a fascinating journey through India to discover the history and architecture of the country’s Christian churches. With fine illustrations and an informative, easy-to-read text, the book reveals the diverse architectural styles that have evolved in different regions from the very beginning of the Common Era identified with the birth of Christ.

Churches have been built in greater numbers from the middle of the last millennium when settlers such as the Armenians and colonizers, Portuguese, French and British, brought their own branches of Christianity and religious architecture with them. Many churches were indigenized over time while others have retained their architecture in its pure form.

Taylor’s work gives the reader a deep feeling for the range of churches and their architecture, from the humble to the grand. It is also a fine history of the search by those who design or adapt buildings for a self identity through the symbolism, explicit or implicit, expressed in built forms.

Religious buildings give India its identity as a nation of diverse people with their own cultures. It is a country with one of the world’s richest architectural traditions. Complemented by over 300 photographs, this absorbing book is the most comprehensive work on India’s churches to date. *

THE PIRANHAS BY ROBERTO SAVIANO



345pp, Rs 399; PANMACMILLAN

In Naples, a new kind of gang rules the streets: the ‘Paranze’, the ‘Children’s Gangs’, groups of teenage boys who divide their time between Facebook or playing Call of Duty on their PlayStations and patrolling the streets armed with pistols and AK-47s, terrorizing local residents in order to mark out the territories of their Mafia bosses.

Gang leader Nicolas is known to his friends and enemies as the ‘Maharaja’. His ambitions reach far beyond doing other men’s bidding: he wants to be the one giving orders and calling the shots. But the violence he is accustomed to wielding soon spirals out of his control…*

BOTTLE OF LIES BY KATHERINE EBAN



482pp, Rs 699; Juggernaut

In 2004, Dinesh Thakur, a senior employee of Ranbaxy, then India’s largest pharma company, discovered a terrible secret. Ranbaxy had been fabricating the test results of its drugs, endangering millions of patients. Thakur resigned and became a whistle blower to the US Food and Drug Administration, one of the regulators Ranbaxy had been lying to, and ultimately brought the multibillion –dollar behemoth to its knees. This is the sensational account of the high-stakes chase to bring Ranbaxy to book and the fall from grace of one of corporate India’s biggest success stories.

But the rot in India pharma isn’t confined to Ranbaxy alone. In this book, investigative journalist Katherine Eban relies on over 20,000 FDA Documents and interviews with over 240 people to show how fraud and trickery are deeply entrenched in much of the industry in India, and raises troubling questions about some of its biggest names – Wockhardt, Dr Reddy’s , Glenmark and RPG Life Sciences.

Filled with shocking and eye opening details, this book lays bare the ugly truth of Indian pharma. It will make you view every pill you take with foreboding and suspicion. *

*All copy from book flap

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 19:33 IST