If Zaidi sir wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t have been a writer: Bilal

Author Bilal Siddiqi on his latest work Phoenix, the craft of writing an espionage thriller and more

books Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:55 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Siddiqui wrote the bestseller Bard of Blood
Siddiqui wrote the bestseller Bard of Blood(Photo: Facebook)
         

I try to concentrate more on the characters and what their journeys would be once I find an interesting setting and premise,” says bestselling author Bilal Siddiqui on how he crafts his narrative. Siddiqui made his name in the Indian literary world when he wrote the bestselling espionage thriller Bard of Blood when he was just 19 years old. His new work Phoenix is “another spy-thriller after Bard of Blood, but with a different setting and a different conflict”.

 

The author divides the genre in two – “The slow-burn, prose-heavy kind and the fast-paced, easy-read kind”. Adding that both are equally interesting and distinguished in their own way, he recounts the advice his mentor Hussain Zaidi gave him: “For the Indian audiences, he said, we must create visuals through our writing. Our books I believe are competing with so much visual content, that somewhere we try strike that balance between prose and the ingredients that are necessary for it to be deemed a ‘page-turner’. However, these are the conventions of commercial fiction. They are designed in a certain way, to entice readers into their easiness.”

 

His debut novel was adapted into a TV show and the same is the case with Zaidi’s many works. “I can confidently say that if Hussain sir wasn’t in my life, I wouldn’t have been a writer,” he says, adding, “I would’ve given up a while ago. He has been supportive of my ideas and like a true mentor never imposed his beliefs or ideas on me, just pointed me in the right direction and said ‘You know what, this is the path I think you should take’. And I listen to him because I trust his instincts blindly - both professionally and personally.”

