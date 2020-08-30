e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Julia Reed, Southern US life and food chronicler, dies at 59

Julia Reed, Southern US life and food chronicler, dies at 59

Julia Reed died Friday of cancer, the editors of Garden & Gun magazine said in a post on the magazine’s website.

books Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:18 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Associated Press | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Greenville, Mississippi
In a tribute on the Garden & Gun magazine’s website, historian Jon Meacham described her as a “tsunami of talent, charm, and energy.”
In a tribute on the Garden & Gun magazine’s website, historian Jon Meacham described her as a “tsunami of talent, charm, and energy.”(@bobbinsdesign/Instagram)
         

Julia Reed, who wrote about food and culture in the South and promoted her native Mississippi Delta, has died. She was 59.

Reed died Friday of cancer, the editors of Garden & Gun magazine said in a post on the magazine’s website. She was a contributing editor to the magazine, which chronicles life and culture in the South, and had written numerous books about the region, including one about drinking and dining in New Orleans.

In a tribute on the magazine’s website, historian Jon Meacham described her as a “tsunami of talent, charm, and energy.”

“She could write about anything and make it sing,” he said. “Her distinctive voice was at once affectionate and arch—a tough combination to pull off.”

Reed grew up in Greenville, Mississippi, before embarking on a writing career that took her to Washington, D.C., New York and New Orleans. She attended parties with the likes of former Secretary of State and Army Gen. Colin Powell and former Vice President Al Gore, but was a champion of her native Mississippi, according to Meacham.

She built a house near her parents in Greenville and turned a local tamale festival into a gathering of writers, chefs and artists to raise money for affordable housing and development.

The governor of Mississippi and the state’s Arts Commission named her a cultural ambassador in 2019 in part for her work with the festival, according to Meacham.

A chapter in her book, “Julia Reed’s South,” eventually led her to dedicate an entire book on how to party and dine in New Orleans, The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported. She called it “Julia Reed’s New Orleans: Food, Fun and Field Trips for Letting the Good Times Roll.”

In addition, Reed served on the board of the Ogden Museum of Art in New Orleans, the newspaper said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri
JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri
Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij
Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij
‘Bring home dogs of local breeds’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes
‘Bring home dogs of local breeds’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In