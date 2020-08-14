The HT Nielsen bestseller list for Week 32, 2020

books

The stars of the bestseller list for the week remains unchanged: Death; An Inside Story by Sadhguru holds fast to the top of the non- fiction list while Legend of Suheldev by Amish’s Immortal Writer’s Book Centre continues to stay at number one on the fiction list.

Titles like Hiranyakashyapa: The Narasimha Trilogy Book 2 by Kevin Missal and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s The Forest of Enchantments, which had dropped out of the list for a few weeks, make a surprising return to the fiction chart, while Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens enters the list at number 10.

Shewtabh Gangwar’s The Rudest Book Ever continues to hang in there at number two on the non-fiction list as does the former RBI governor Urjit Patel’s book Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver at number 9. Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse and Sudhir Sitapati’s The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever enter the list at number 7 and number 10, respectively.

TOP 10 FICTION TITLES

1.Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India - Amish : An Immortal Writer’s Book Centre – Westland

2.A Second Chance – Sudeep Nagarkar – Westland

3.Stories We Never Tell – Savi Sharma – Westland

4.The Vault of Vishnu – Ashwin Sanghi – Westland

5.Wish I Could Tell You – Durjoy Datta - Penguin Random House

6.The Silent Patient - Michaelides, Alex – Hachette

7.Roses Are Blood Red: Even True Love Has a Dangerous Side – Novoneel Chakraborty - Penguin Random House

8.Hiranyakashyapa: The Narasimha Trilogy Book 2 - Kevin Missal - HarperCollins

9.The Forest of Enchantments – Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni - HarperCollins

10.Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens – Hachette

TOP 10 NON-FICTION TITLES

1.Death; An Inside Story: A Book For All Those Who Shall Die – Sadhguru - Penguin Random House

2.The Rudest Book Ever – Shwetabh Gangwar – Westland

3.Dear Stranger, I Know How You Feel – Ashish Bagrecha – Westland

4.The Anarchy: The East India Company, Corporate Violence, and the Pillage Of An Empire – William Dalrymple – Bloomsbury

5.The 12-Week Fitness Project – Rujuta Diwekar – Juggernaut

6.21 Lessons for the 21st Century – Yuval Noah Harari - Penguin Random House

7.The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy - Penguin Random House

8.Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems – Abhijit Banerjee & Esther Duflo – Juggernaut

9.Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver – Urjit Patel - HarperCollins Publishers

10.The CEO Factory: Management Lessons from Hindustan Unilever – Sudhir Sitapati – Juggernaut

