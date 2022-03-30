10 Best Online Sportsbooks and the Top Sports Betting Sites in 2022

There’s a big game coming up, the odds are hot, and you’ve got that perfect bet — but you’ve no idea where to place it and what the best sportsbooks online are.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We can’t predict the game’s outcome for you, but what we can do is give you a list of top online sportsbooks with competitive odds, all vetted for months by our team of avid sports bettors.

MyBookie is the best online sports betting site according to us, but knowing not everyone will agree, we’ve also prepared 9 runners-up to ensure you find a suitable option.

Let’s look at what each sportsbook has in store for you.

The Top Online Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie: Best online sportsbook overall

Bovada: Most sports betting categories

BetOnline: Top pick for mobile

Sportsbetting.ag: Best range of banking methods

Intertops: #1 for college basketball fans

Busr.ag: Great free bets promos

BetUS: Top pick for NFL action

XBet: Best racebook

Cloudbet: Best for cryptos

GTBets.ag: Best design

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. MyBookie - Best Online Sports Betting Site Overall

Mybookie

Pros:

12 bonuses/promotions

$20 bonus with x1 wagering requirement

27 betting categories

Broad range of markets

Competitive odds

Cons:

Withdrawal fees for some methods

Click here to view the latest Mybookie bonus offers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crown jewel on our list of best sportsbooks is none other than MyBookie. It provides competitive odds across a broad range of markets to make its website an ideal destination for both novice and experienced bettors.

Sportsbook Variety and Features: 4/5

There are 27 different betting categories to choose from at MyBookie, including all the most popular sports like NFL, NBA, NHL, and more.

Each sport has a wide range of props and markets to bet on. Some even stretch to the realms of comedy. Our absolute favorite was a special on whether LSU would release a video acting like they'd won the Super Bowl if the Bengals were successful in Super Bowl 56.

That and a range of other exotic props add a lot of character to the sportsbook, making betting at MyBookie a lot more fun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

You can find 12 different bonuses and promotions at MyBookie, some of them exclusive to the casino. Our favorite is the 10% deposit match up to $200.

It doesn't sound like much, but the reason it's so good is that it only requires x1 wagering turnover. That essentially means you can earn yourself a $20 free bet for nothing.

Elsewhere, you can get a 25% sports reload bonus on deposits up to $500. This has a higher wagering requirement at x5, but it's still low enough that it's certainly a bonus worth investigating.

Function and Design: 4/5

MyBookie's design is simple, but it works. There's no real theme other than orange and black, and the logo looks like it was knocked up in MS Paint in about five minutes or ten, and that’s if we're being generous.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, it doesn't detract from the website itself. Everything works how you'd expect it to. There's a slight loading time lag when you're switching between different sections of the website, but it's nothing terrible.

We always appreciate the inclusion of a search bar as well, which MyBookie delivers at the top left of the home page.

Banking Tools: 4.4/5

There are eight different ways to fund your account but only four ways to withdraw. That said, there's a decent selection of fiat and crypto banking methods available.

Users should be aware that non-crypto withdrawal options are subject to some mean fees, as high as $35 in some cases. So make sure you bear that in mind before deciding how you'll be banking at MyBookie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Bovada - Widest Variety of Sports Betting Categories

Bovada

Pros:

31 sports betting categories

$750 Bitcoin bonus

Bovada reward program

Great poker room

Cons:

Dual lines

Click here to view the latest Bovada bonus offers

Next on our list is Bovada, providing an excellent welcome bonus for cryptocurrency users and a fantastic poker component to use when/if you get bored of placing sports bets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sportsbook Variety and Features: 4/5

With 31 sports betting categories on Bovada, it's safe to say you won't be lacking in choice. All of the big hitters are here, as well as more niche categories like politics.

One of the unique features we enjoyed at Bovada was the betting guides available at the bottom of the page. They had some excellent insight into all the major sports, including a thorough explanation of how to place a bet on each of them.

A small note to the experienced bettors amongst you - Bovada has been known to run dual lines, which means if you're identified as a sharp gambler, you may be given less attractive odds than other users. Not ideal, obviously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bonuses and Promotions 4.5/5

There aren't many sports promotions to speak of at Bovada, but the ones they do have are of a good standard. Crypto users especially will like their exclusive $750 bonus with an x10 rollover requirement.

Again, the relatively small wagering leaves an excellent chance of those bonus funds being paid out quickly.

Function and Design: 4/5

Bovada's design is clean and easy on the eyes. Some users may prefer darker themes and colors, but Bovada's look makes a nice change, and it doesn't cross the boundaries into being tacky, either.

Everything on the website is signposted very clearly, including the menu bar at the top, which showcases all the most popular sports.

Sports bettors won't have to do too much clicking and browsing to find the props they want to wager on.

Banking Tools 4/5

All the standard options for the sports betting industry you would expect to find are here, as well as a few extra cryptocurrency options that aren't so common.

Your withdrawal options are Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, Check by Courier, and Vouchers.

If you use a check by courier, Bovada will charge a $100 processing fee for every subsequent withdrawal request after the first. Ouch. That's a good enough reason as any to stop using checks in this day and age.

3. BetOnline - Best Mobile Online Sportsbook

BetOnline

Pros:

$50 free mobile bet

Eye Catching and unique promotions

Book your own bet

Live video streaming

Cons:

Various withdrawal fees

At number three is an online sportsbook with over 25 years of experience in the online betting industry. BetOnline features exciting and unique promotions and excellent live streaming coverage that enhances in-play wagering opportunities.

Sportsbook Variety and Features 4.5/5

BetOnline features 26 categories all in all, with all the sports you'd expect from one of the web's premier online sports betting sites.

Bettors who enjoy staking in-game wagers will be happy to find live streaming on several events. While this isn't a prerequisite for in-game gambling, having HD streams to access while placing bets makes the entire process a lot more fun.

After all, there's only so much you can tell from a stats board. Sometimes the good ol' fashioned eye test is the only way you'll feel good about making that bet.

Elsewhere, we found the 'book your own bet' feature to be an excellent addition to the online sportsbook, allowing users to request bets they can't find already on the website.

There have been plenty of times we wished we'd been able to wager on a prop that doesn't exist. Be careful, though - you need to make the request at least 24 hours before the event starts so BetOnline's trading team can review it.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

How would you like to win a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider worth over $300,000? Well, you can if you win 50 straight wagers at BetOnline with their Mayweather giveaway promotion.

We love eye-catching promotions like this one. It adds to the fun of betting online and sets the sites apart from the competition.

There are tons more where that came from, too. Sports bettors and NHL fans can enjoy 'reduced juice' on NHL odds all season long, which for the uninitiated basically just means more attractive odds as BetOnline takes less of a cut.

Ever considered mobile gambling but haven't taken the leap yet? BetOnline will give you a risk-free bet up to $50 to make as your first wager. It's subject to an x6 wagering, but that's still low enough to make it a great value promo.

All in all, BetOnline offers one of the strongest, if not the most robust, range of bonuses and promotions you can find at online sportsbooks.

Function and Design: 4/5

BetOnline has recently undergone a big redesign, although you can still change back to the previous version of the website if you wish.

We're not sure why you'd want to, though, as the new design is exceptional. It's one of the better-looking online sportsbooks out there.

It doesn't disappoint with its functionality, either. All pages loaded smoothly and we encountered no issues, even when live streaming sports events.

Banking Tools: 5/5

At the time of writing, there are 19 different ways to fund your account at BetOnline. That's right. 19. We can only give BetOnline full marks here as you really can't have too many banking options. Only one other site on this list matches that amount.

Crypto users will love the selection of currencies available to them as well. It's not just your usual BTC and ETH options. You can find Ripple, Solana, and Stellar options here, too, amongst others.

4. Sportsbetting.AG - Best Banking Tools of any Online Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Odds boosters

5% crypto boost

19 banking options

Cons:

Dated design

Sneaking in at number four is Sportsbetting.AG, a reputable sportsbook that's been serving bettors since the early 2000s.

Sportsbook Variety and Features: 3.7/5

There's a mish-mash of 24 different sports categories to bet on this online betting site, although some have been greyed out. We're not sure whether that means you're unable to bet on them forever, but you can't - for now, at least.

We enjoyed the odds boosters available that enable users to enjoy enhanced chances on particular wagers. It's a great reason to place your bets on Sportsbetting.AG rather anywhere else.

The main pull of Sportsbetting.AG is its long standing reputation. If you're looking for safety and reliability, it's hard to find other brands with as much credibility.

Bonuses and Promotions: 3.5/5

Unfortunately, there isn't much to talk about in this regard. There are decent bonuses available, including initial deposit matches that come with x10 wagering, but beyond that, most of what's on offer here is done better elsewhere.

The 5% crypto boost is a nice incentive for cryptocurrency users, with only a tiny x1 wagering requirement. But honestly, 5% isn't really cutting it when you can get much bigger crypto bonuses elsewhere.

Function and Design: 3.9/5

Sportsbetting.AG has been involved in the world of online gambling since 2003, and by the looks of their website, they may not have updated their design since then either.

We don't mean to be rude, but a new lick of paint goes a long way. The website itself functions fine after all, so that's not an issue. We'd just rather it didn't feel like we were gambling in the age of AOL instant messenger.

Banking Tools: 5/5

Remember how we mentioned only one other betting site matched BetOnline's wealth of banking tools? Well, Sportsbetting is that site.

As we've already said, 19 different options to fund your account is nothing to sniff at. Although there are some nasty fees associated with the non-crypto currencies, they can be forgiven for offering such a wide range of options, to begin with.

5. Everygame - Best Sportsbook for College Basketball Fans

Pros:

You can win tickets to the NCAA Final Four

$750 welcome bonus

Recently rebranded

Cons:

Lack of crypto variety

No racebook

Smaller choice of betting markets

Last but not least is the recently rebranded Everygame, offering excellent bonus incentives for college hoops fans and a solid all-around online sportsbook experience.

Sportsbook Variety and Features 3.7/5

Intertops has been in the gambling industry since 1996 but has recently rebranded to Everygame, overhauling its design and online sports betting identity.

Everygame's online sportsbook isn't the most comprehensive around, but it includes most of what you'd expect, such as major sports like American Football, Basketball, and more.

One glaring omission is the lack of an international racebook for horse betting. At the time of writing, only US horse racing is offered, which is much less than you can find on competitors online betting sites.

Bonuses and Promotions 4/5

The $750 welcome bonus is split across the first three deposits, and only carries a wagering requirement of x4. With a bit of patience, you should be able to cash this bonus out fairly quickly. There are certainly much higher wagering requirements out there.

One of our favorite promos at Everygame was the NCAA ticket raffle. All you have to do is place a bet on some college hoops action, and you'll be automatically entered into a draw to win tickets for the final four.

We like promos like these as it's a great way of making the bettor feel closer to the real-world action. Plus, there are no complex terms and conditions. Just make a bet, and you're in.

Function and Design: 4.3/5

Everygame's rebranding has undoubtedly made it easier on the eye, modernizing its dated design from Intertops and creating a more aesthetically pleasing online sportsbook to play on.

The website itself functions as you'd expect it to. It can look a little crowded at times, but it's pretty easy to find what you're looking for. And if you're really stuck, there's a search bar available on the top left.

Banking Tools: 3.8/5

There's a good mix of crypto and fiat currency methods on this list, although we wish there was a bit more variety in the cryptocurrency options.

With only BTC and Litecoin available, we'd expect to see some expansion on that front in the near future.

How Did We Choose the Best Online Sportsbooks?

Sportsbook Features and Variety of Betting Markets:

Unremarkably, one of the first things we'll be examining about online sportsbooks is the content of the sportsbooks themselves.

How many sports are available to bet on? Are there any special features worth mentioning?

We'll often discuss the variety of the markets available, too. Generally speaking, we're looking for unique features and a decent variety for sports bettors to get stuck into.

Bonuses, Promotions, and Competitions:

Bonuses are often a good indicator of how good a sportsbook is. They aren't the be-all-and-end-all, but good promotions can make an otherwise average online betting site a great one.

The best gambling sites will have good bonuses with low wagering requirements. The easier it is to cash out your bonus funds the better. Thankfully, sports bonuses tend to have lower playthroughs necessary overall, but you'd be surprised at how high they can get.

We'll always be on the lookout for any unique promotions, too. A lot of sportsbooks will offer the same deposit matches or potential free bets.

We're not looking for anything jaw-dropping, but a bit of variety and excitement doesn't hurt.

Design and Functionality:

We all enjoy looking at pretty things. We're only human, after all. Obviously, a bad-looking sportsbook is not a deal-breaker, but a good-looking one can make all the difference.

We're not shallow, either. It's important what's under the hood too. After all, what's the point of a beautifully designed website if it runs poorly?

Good online sportsbooks are intuitive and easy to browse. You should be able to load pages effortlessly and make bets without worrying about page time-outs or dead links.

Banking:

How you fund and withdraw from your online sports betting account is an important but often overlooked part of online gambling.

Different users have preferred methods for various reasons. While the use of cryptocurrency is rising fast, some people will still only trust traditional fiat currency methods.

Some people prefer e-wallets. Some people still use checks. You get the picture.

When reviewing the best sports betting sites available, we'll look for a wide variety of options that cater to everyone's needs - also, the fewer fees, the better.

FAQ: What to Know About the Best Online Sportsbooks and Betting Sites

Is Online Sports Betting Safe?

Yes. That's not to say there aren't websites out there that are unsafe, but you won't find any of them on this list.

Each sportsbook reviewed here is a long-running and well-trusted website that is proven in the online gambling industry.

You can make deposits on each site here without worrying.

Can I Win Real Money at Online Sportsbooks?

Absolutely. Each sports betting site we've reviewed accepts real money wagers and pays out legitimately.

Can I Gamble on Sports Betting Sites using Crypto?

Yes. In fact, most online sportsbooks on this list accept crypto in one form or another.

The most common is BTC and ETH, but increasingly more and more online betting sites are adding a wider variety of cryptocurrencies to bet with.

You can even bet with 'meme' coins like DOGE in some places. What a time to be alive.

Which Sports Betting Site Has the Best Bonus?

This is a matter of opinion, but since you asked so nicely… We think BetOnline's Ferrari giveaway is hard to beat. It’s a rare type of promotion, though, and you’ll usually find sportsbooks welcome bonuses in the form of a deposit match or free bets.

Which Sports Betting Site Has the Best Odds?

Generally speaking, odds across the board for sports betting sites will be very similar. There will be slight variations here and there, but nothing major.

For wider and more obscure markets, you'll find more of an edge. It just depends. But overall, there's no clear leader for best odds.

How Do I Know Which Is the Best Online Sportsbook for Me?

While we don't claim to know your most profound wants and desires, we do hope this article goes some way to finding a great sports betting site for you.

We crowned MyBookie as the best, but it depends on what you value the most. Luckily for you, there's a wide range of choices here to try.

How to Get Started at One of the Best Online Sportsbooks

Here’s how to sign up for our top pick, MyBookie:

Step 1 - Create an account

Log on to MyBookie.

Hit the big orange ‘join now’ button.

Fill out the details required.

Step 2 - Verify your account

Check your email for a validation link.

Click the validation link to confirm your account.

Remember to check spam if you can't find the link in your inbox.

Step 3 - Deposit and have fun!

Deposit with your selected banking method.

Take advantage of the welcome bonus.

Have fun!

Final Word: Best Online Sports Betting Sites

After reading this article, we hope you feel more confident about where to place your sports bets online.

While everyone's personal preferences are different, we think MyBookie deserves the crown for top online sportsbooks due to its solid all-around features, meeting, and, in some cases exceeding our required benchmarks.

Wherever you end up placing your sports bets, remember to have a good time and remember our golden rule:

Never bet on the Knicks.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling is intended for entertainment purposes only and carries with it a degree of financial risk. Players must be responsible when gambling online and only wager funds they can afford to lose.This review is intended as a guide for both newbie and experienced players in choosing the sites they can sign up to. It is not intended as gambling advice and, therefore, does not guarantee any profit or gambling success.Cryptocurrency is a digital asset and not a legal tender.If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit these free gambling de-addiction resources: