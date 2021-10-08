10 Best Organic Perfumes You Should Try in 2021

2021 has brought a kind of revolution in the beauty industry. Now people do not look for great fragrances and products that give them temporary satisfaction. Natural and Organic products have taken over the synthetic and products enriched with harmful chemicals. Now, consumers are on the lookout for clean and pure fragrances like those offered by brands like Adiveda Natural. It means the products are free from paraben, toxic chemicals, and artificial fragrances. According to the media, the clean fragrance industry is expected to expand by 1.39 billion dollars between 2019-2023.

Adiveda Natural is the fragrance brand that brought together clean fragrances with innovative technologies. Learning from Ayurveda to this modern era matches all kinds of needs of a consumer. It will give you the perfect aroma which will keep you fresh and calm. And, that too, without any side effects!

Womania EDP - Sweet Fruity Floral Gourmand Perfume for Women

Womania EDP is one of the best natural perfumes by Adiveda Natural. The perfume is powerful, seductive, and super-rich! Thanks to the blend of fragrant notes of summery fruits, romantic florals, and sweet vanilla with a dash of gourmand fragrance! It gives you the immense pleasure and feeling of being a free and youthful spirit. It is a light and clean companion for a day out! Plus, it is also a great partner for your evening meetings. It is perfect for the versatile persona because of its versatility! And, it lasts for up to 8-10 hours.

Gold Lust EDP - Fresh Woody Perfume For women

It indefinitely is one of the best picks for women in EDPs offered by the brand. While it is a step ahead towards modernity, it also balances out the traditional feminism we all keep talking about. Indeed a seductive fragrance choice for women all across, Gold Lust EDP proves to be charismatic as ever. If you are on the lookout to buy a spicy citrus perfume, there is nothing more heavenly than it. Explore your sensuality on the front with this citrusy spicy woody perfume comprising top notes of citrus, peony, mandarin orange, heart notes of osmanthus, rose and base notes of sandalwood, pink pepper & earthy patchouli.

Cupid Unisex Perfume - Spicy Oriental Perfume with Oud Fragrance

The top notes of their Cupid Unisex Perfume consist of the epitome of romance and rejuvenating fragrance of the rose, and warm saffron, while the heart notes of amber and geranium produce an intense feeling that makes it feel warm and inviting. Moss, Tonka, and white musk make up the base notes. Adiveda Natural spicy oriental perfume of Cupid is perfect for people looking for a change and different fragrance. It is trendy, floral, spicy, and a combo of romance alongside the trend for both men and women.

Boho Women EDP - Sweet, Warm, Woody Perfume for Women

Boho Women EDP by Adiveda Natural is a perfect blend of sweet, spicy warm & refreshing perfume notes. For women looking for natural yet sweet and sultry fragrances, this enchanting perfume opens with a fragrant blend of light white florals and fruits, followed by hypnotic sweet and woody notes in the centre and sandalwood and hazelnut as the base notes. It is the perfect combination of modernity with a delicate touch for a bohemian woman who loves to go with the trend.

Memoir Unisex EDP - Pure Mysore Sandalwood Perfume

Memoir Unisex EDP by Adiveda Natural comes with the Mysore sandalwood as the top note giving it a woody fragrance with the touch of violet and geranium rose flowers as the perfect middle notes and completes the blend with sweet resins balsams as the base notes. It is incredible for both men and women who love subtle woody fragrances with the pinch of exotic and delicate ingredients. In addition to being natural, it is also a luxury perfume at a very affordable range without any toxins or chemicals.

Musc D'or EDP - Musky Woody Perfume For Men

Luxury is an understatement if you talk about Musc D'or Eau De Parfum for men. It is much, much more than that. The perfume is an excellent scented blend that relaxes your mind as well as takes you through an aromatic ride! From date nights to brunches, it guarantees you a peaceful calm at all hours. The perfume comprises top notes of peach & lily-of-the-valley, heart notes of rose, geranium & ylang-ylang and base notes of musk, sandalwood and cedar.

Bewitch Women EDP - Sweet Ambery Floral and Musky Perfume for Women

Bewitch Women EDP is like the cherry on the top for Adiveda Natural. Yes, women love sweet and floral aromas, but with the changing time, the demands are changing too. Now women search for intense yet mild fragrances that fit their personality. It is an elegant, luxurious, and intoxicating perfume blend, which perfectly defines the word BEWITCH. The scented liquid comprises aqua top notes with a pinch of peach, the aromatic floral orange blossom and jasmine are perfect heart notes, and white musk, as well as intense warm vanilla, give you base notes.

Skyhigh Men EDP - Fresh Aqua Oceanic Perfume for Men

Skyhigh Men EDP by Adiveda Natural is perfect for men who start their day with a sporty adventure and enjoy a lunch date at noon. And, of course, end their day with family gatherings. It is perfect for all occasions and places. With the exotic top notes of sea breeze and citrus fruits, amalgamated with aquatic and green as middle notes, blending with amber and musk at the base is the best fragrance to uplift your mood and arouse your sensuality.

Bae Men EDP - Woody Musky Perfume for Men

Adiveda Natural’s ultra-classic perfume Bae EDP for men is one of the sophisticated combinations of earthy, musky, and woody fragrances. It is a long-lasting, cruelty-free, and clean scent alongside aesthetic addition to your wardrobe. It contains the traditional musky, woody notes, combined with unexpected notes like zesty bergamot and floral lavender aroma blended with patchouli as base notes. It will make you noticeable on every occasion, whether day or night.

Selfish Eau De Parfum - Floral Romantic Perfume For Women

If you are also amongst the women who have lost themselves amid the daily chores and in loving or caring for others, then Selfish Eau De Parfum by Adiveda Natural is meant for you. It gives a gentle reminder to women to love themselves as much as they love others. It is the perfect combination of peony petals and juicy fruits, coupled with naturally scented rosebuds, iris, and lilies of the valley alongside the depth of white woods and amber. The perfume will make you confident and irresistible. Be ready to prioritize yourself with this erotic and sensual fragrance.

Midnight Senses Men EDP - White Arabian Oud Perfume for Men

Midnight Senses for men by Adiveda Natural is a rich, intense, exotic, and clean fragrance inspired by the Eastern regions of the world. This perfume is seductive and full of romance. Its warm, sultry, floral oriental scent includes harmonized aromas of agarwood, cyperus root, geranium, ylang-ylang, oakmoss, musk, and patchouli. The fragrance has made it to the list of the best clean fragrances of 2021 by Adiveda Natural. Give a great start to your romantic evening with Midnight Senses.

Elanilla Women EDP - Caramel & Vanilla Perfume for Women

The best perfume for women from Adiveda Natural - Elanilla Eau De Parfum is an iconic fragrance blend of warm and sweet vanilla notes with musky, fruity notes. It will give you a refreshing, powerful, and magical start on every occasion. The sweet and caramel notes at the top give you a fresh beginning, then it will change after some time with amber and saffron as its heart note. The agarwood and musk will leave a magnificent impact. It is one of the best selling perfumes for women.

We hope these help you identify your best pick from their collection. Kudos to Miss Nisha Singh for bringing about natural perfume choices that are non-alcoholic.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.