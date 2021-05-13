10 best ways to help employees bust stress at workplace

Did you know that stress is declared as the 21st century’s epidemic by the World Health Organization? Need we stress more on the magnitude of stress?

The world today is booming with the hazardous effects of the pandemic and the dozens of ways it is crippling the normal lives of people. Add to this the professional load that is a part and parcel of everyday life. The result is an overburdened, saturated, and burnt-out employee.

Will this employee be in a condition to help you take your company to the pinnacle of your dreams? Well, I don’t think so. When workload, job insecurities, health issues and personal problems gang up on a person, it leads to a feeling of overwhelm in a very negative way.

To ensure your employees don’t feel stressed at their workplace, you can try creating an environment that fits their definition of relaxed, not yours. The balance between the work environment and employee is what encourages a positive and calm mindset. The wellness of an employee has a direct impact on the productivity of your company. Remember that. Your performance management software will be quick to identify it.

And we are not saying this for the sake of it. Studies after studies have proved that job stress costs employers through medical expenses, absenteeism, lack of interest & creativity and other claims. According to a survey by The American Institute of Stress, 46% of the major cause for stress is workload. Understand the gravity of this.

Moreover, stress degrades health. It is no secret that it leads to heart attacks, hypertension, panic attacks, depression, and other disorders. If you do not want to jeopardize the mental and physical health of your employees, helping them to not remain stressed at work is your only safe bet.

Yes, many companies are sure trying to counter this issue. But the methods they’re using to identify and deal with them is where they are going wrong. Problems can only be solved once you come up with the right solutions, not just identifying tactics.

To make things easier and get you out of this situation, we’ve curated ways by which you can reduce stress at the workplace.

1) Don’t force them to chew more than they can bite:

Humans might be creating robots but they aren't one themselves. Stop throwing your employees with more workload than they can handle. It is only going to pile up and cause them stress. Some employees are very upfront about how much work they can do, while others hoard themselves and cannot say ‘No’ to their managers. Don’t take this for granted. Bombarding employees with additional work will only decrease their creativity and increase their tension. Instead, ask them beforehand how much they can possibly complete in a month. Then go ahead to create the timesheet and deadlines for each specific task. And be realistic while setting your expectations with them.

2) Acknowledge and aid employees’ mental & physical health issues:

We cannot highlight the importance of this enough. It is 2021, please realize the severity of a mental issue and its repercussions if left unaided! Sometimes, all it takes is the acknowledgment of a person’s mental status and you can save lives.

Your employees are the building blocks of your company. Their distraction or instability can violently shake your entire tower. As such, it is crucial to provide mental and physical health benefits to them and encourage them to use it. This might seem a little expensive at first, but the result will be far more beneficial to you.

3) Consider meditation to be a vital key:

Yoga and meditation offer immediate benefits. It’s proven! What do you think is better than directly bringing relaxation to your employees? Meditation is becoming the core in many peoples’ lives as it helps reap visible results. Think about offering meditation and yoga classes within the company by inviting an instructor or using apps. We say join them in this and double the fun!

4) Reward hard work with recognition and appreciation:

The least you can do in exchange for an employee’s work is a word of appreciation. Trust us, it matters a lot and helps them immensely. Think of it as a power booster. Recognizing one’s work inspires them to work better than what they have done to earn your appreciation. Even as small as a “Good job!”, “Well done!”, “Good work!”, “This is good, thank you!” will do. Try this and see the change in your employees’ spirits yourself.

5) Don’t be a pain-in-the-ass boss:

No one in today’s world is going to tolerate tantrums and toxic behavior. Employees have many options now and they can choose to opt out of your company if you continue being like a toxic partner. Let employees do their work without continuously pestering them. Speak kind words instead of treating them as slaves. You might be paying them but it's for the work they do, not for tolerating your monarchical acts.

6) Encourage time offs and breaks:

Amid the workload, deadlines and meetings, many-a-times employees don’t take breaks for themselves. Getting away from the office space can greatly help in relaxing the mind and calming the nerves. Give them time to relax, rejuvenate and return to work all pumped up. This can also be in the form of paid leaves. Think of it as an investment if you don’t already have that policy. The term ‘vacation’ exists for a reason after all!

7) Foster a positive work environment:

We spoke about solving the matters outside the office and making changes in yourself as an employer. But what about your workplace environment as a whole? Cold and unfriendly colleagues, business outcomes prioritized instead of employee retention and other metrics, a dreary office space- all amounts to a toxic work environment that sucks life out of your employees. Rivalry between companies is good, not within the company itself. Work towards finding the potholes and filling them. Office activities involving the participation of all the employees can help too! (Nope, not rangoli competition, please!)

8) Offer flexible work shifts:

An employee needs to pick up their children by a certain time? Let them go! Another says he/she works better at night? Allow them to do night shifts. Instead of shaping your employees around your work, carve your work around your employees. This way, the work will be done faster, better and in a way you’ll love. For starters, you can try providing WFH batchwise to employees for every fortnight. See if it works for you and for them.

9) Lend an ear to your employees (LISTEN TO THEM!):

Lack of communication can often not bring the most important issues to your notice. The best way to sort this is through conversations (We are not talking about group discussions!). You can also use one on one meeting software for this purpose. Whatever you choose your medium to be, ensure that you hear them out. Listen to their problems attentively and think about it before jumping to conclusions. You’ll only become a great employer if you choose to listen, acknowledge and work towards solving your employees’ problems. Many times, solutions are found while listening to the explanation of the problem. The key is to listen carefully.

10) Reduce the duration and frequency of meetings

For the love of God, please cut down the unnecessarily long durations of your meetings. We all know that hardly 30 mins of it is required and fruitful, the rest is pure trash. Let this time be instead used by your employees for doing their pending work that can or else build up, causing them stress and panic to complete those by deadlines To steer clear of such situations, you will have to buckle up your creatives to do time management shoes. Find ways to shorten meetings by jotting the agendas for them prior to the commencement of the meeting. You can also assign specific time periods for each team member to speak so that the meeting gets over within the scheduled time.

Your employees already have a lot to deal with, don’t let their workplace be an added burden. Remember that a good manager is aware of what’s happening in his/her office whereas a great manager takes upon his/her self to help the team members by finding out ways to reduce workplace stress. Choose which one you want to be.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.