10 perfect gifts for the festive season 2021

The festive season is around the corner and this time, include "yourself" on your gifting list too. We have curated ten brands to shop and pamper yourself and your loved ones. From bespoke jewellery to festive wear and home appliances—they have something for everyone!

Candere by Kalyan

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers should be at the top of your list during this festive season as no one can resist these sparkling creations. Candere is the only online jewellery brand that offers bespoke jewellery options, which means they have a piece of jewellery for everyone. They also make a perfect Diwali gift, as you can get names engraved to make it more personal. Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has zero making charges on diamond jewellery during this festive season. What's more? They also have offers where you can get free gold coins on your purchase. Head on to Candere.com to know more.

Pricing - ₹4,000 onwards

Kalki Fashion

Festivals have started, and the diversity of new ethnic wear has been all about radiant colors and flowy silhouettes. Kalki's latest Diwali 2021 collection is all set to #BrightenYourCharm. The festive styles cover pink fusion lehengas, printed sarees, and bright bandhani anarkalis for daytime events to light-weight printed organza sarees, embroidered & solid dark hue salwar suits for the evenings. The playful prints, fusion silhouettes, lively colors, and divine floral embroidery bring the aura of shimmery celebrations altogether. Visit: www.kalkifashion.com

Pricing - ₹7,000 onwards

Paul Adams

Inspired by the swinging, colourful eighties, Boombox by Paul Adams is a head-turner. The hand-painted luxury briefcase can be packed in your MacBook or Tablet, with space for your documents, cards, stationery, and so much more. For this limited edition piece, style and functionality go hand in hand. Paul Adams is a 100% Indian endeavour that supports Indian art and artists and truly stands for #vocalforlocal from its very inception. Their handbags and accessories collection is not only creatively refreshing but also truly empowering. For more information, visit pauladamsworld.com.

Pricing - On Request

Candes

Candes is a Delhi-based home appliance company founded by Sandeep Agarwal and Vipin Agarwal. The products are available both online and offline. Candes has come up with its new semi-automatic washing machine during this festive season. The new semi-automatic machine uses cutting-edge, rust-resistant technology that is ideal for everyday use for all. The machine is very convenient to use, has IPX4 Shock-resistant technology, which means that it will keep users safe from water splashing from any angle. Apart from washing machines, they also have a range of LED TVs, water heaters and kitchen appliances. Visit candesworld.com for more information.

Pricing – ₹499 onwards

Bunaai

Bunaai is the most loved women's clothing label from Jaipur. Bunaai was conceived with an aspiration of creating sustainable, stylish clothing by traditional craftsmen. Known for its use of experimental textiles, vibrant prints, signature colors—all bringing the magic of traditional Jaipur craft techniques to the globe.

This celebration season Bunaai has launched a sparkling new Festive Collection with radiant hues, fluid silhouettes, and intricate embroideries, ready-to-own occasion wear. Bunaai also has an ongoing irresistible 35% Off Sale on select ensembles. For more information, visit bunaai.com

Pricing – ₹3,500 onwards

Clockwise (Candere by Kalyan, Kalki Fashion, Paul Adams and Candes)

Nourish Mantra

Nourish Mantra is a modern international skincare brand drawing its roots from India. Nourish Mantra gift sets are the perfect festive gift for yourself and your relatives. The first gift set includes - Cardamom Mint Bathing Bar + Divya Body Oil. Cardamom mint bathing bar helps in healing breakouts without drying out your skin, whereas Divya Body oil moisturizes and softens dry skin and improves skin elasticity. The second gift set is Mysore Jasmine Mist + Truglow face mask+ Neer Hydrating gel. Mysore Jasmine Mist helps to hydrate your skin, whereas the Truglow face mask is a wash-off face mask that combines the goodness of Ayurveda and modern science to help you achieve bright skin. For more information, visit nourish mantra.in.

Pricing - ₹495 onwards

Lifelong

Lifelong celebrates the diversity of India. The eclectic and innovative product category range has something special for everyone. From state-of-the-art kitchen and home appliances to soothing massagers and space-friendly fitness equipment, Lifelong designs and develops its unique products keeping the modern consumer in mind. Lifelong, built for gifting, built for India, is adding to the festive celebrations by offering enticing discounts on their foot massagers, treadmills, kitchen appliances, and more. Visit lifelongindiaonline.com to know more.

Pricing – Starts ₹400 onwards

Centuary Mattress

With a legacy spanning over three decades, Centuary Mattress, popularly known as India’s Sleep Specialist, is an ideal fit for people with long working hours. Most recently, the brand has launched its first-ever Copper-Gel technology for mattresses. The new copper gel technology will help in minimizing the body heat against the surface of the mattress, enabling the consumer to have a ‘better sleep’ experience. Copper Gel has natural anti-inflammatory properties that provide pressure relief to the body. With these three unique features, Centuary Mattress promises its consumers to give them a great sleep experience. For more information, visit centuaryindia.com.

Pricing – ₹11,000 onwards

Enchante Pâtisserie

Enchante Patisserie has always impressed us with the plethora of high-quality gifting options. Their handmade range includes personalized plaques, personalized 3D Frames, custom Christmas tree decorations, and personalized greeting cards. This Diwali offers sweet and savoury gifts to your friends and family. Enachnate gift hampers include a range of tea cakes, cookies, chocolates, Macarons, etc. The gift hampers have exotic flavors and handmade artisan chocolate, all made using premium ingredients. There is also an option of eggless hampers. For more information, visit www.enpa.in

Pricing - ₹960 onwards

Hilton

As every Indian table has its most awaited course, there are no surprises that desserts steal the show, and Conrad Bengaluru has a decadent assortment to choose from. Conrad Bengaluru introduces “Khushiyan by Hilton,” a gourmet collection of carefully curated sweets this festive season. The traditional mithais with a touch of modern handcrafted desserts is an amalgamation of all things sweet and wonderful. The box includes Pistachio Baklava, Chocolate Barfi, Karanja, Anjeer, and Rose Petal Peda. Visit https://www.hilton.com/en/ for more information

Pricing - ₹550 onwards

