10 tips to improve recall

Memory is a crucial aspect of learning, both in the classroom and the world outside. A student's mind needs to register critical information and acquire new knowledge in multiple areas. Be it studying for an important exam, learning a new language, or performing day-to-day tasks, having a sharp memory can make all the difference. Increasing stress levels, lack of sleep and poor lifestyle choices not only affects your health but also has an impact on your memory. This can be especially problematic if you are preparing for a test, be it for school or a competitive exam. So, how can we improve our memory naturally?

1. Establish a Study Routine

Having a daily study routine can do wonders for your ability to recall. After all, staying up late the night before your exam is rarely helpful. So, study regularly to memorize the important concepts effectively and for an extended period.

2. Improve your diet

Cutting back on sugar can improve not only our overall health but also the memory. Avoid sugary beverages and maintain a balanced diet to sharpen your cognitive abilities.

3. Use mnemonic techniques

The use of mnemonic techniques can help absorb information more efficiently. For instance, creating rhymes and songs is an excellent way to register a piece of information. Creating acronyms or expression mnemonics like ‘VIBGYOR’ can also help recall words and phrases with ease.

4. Read out loud

This is one of the easiest recall techniques. Read the important concepts out loud or practice them in front of a mirror to enhance your understanding as well as recall.

5. Write things down

The act of writing things down helps your mind to register information and recover it quickly. Thus, using a pen and paper and taking down notes is an excellent way to memorize concepts.

6. Use visual learning aids

It is proven that learning is more effective with visual aids such as flashcards and informative videos. Sign up on online learning platforms like Unacademy that use interactive elements and visual learning methods to help learners grasp concepts quickly.

7. Get some exercise

A healthy body houses a healthy mind. Physical exercise can help the brain work harder and improve memory in people of all ages. It also gets the blood pumping and improves your brain health.

8. Practice mindfulness

Mindfulness is a mental state where you focus on the present situation and nothing else. Maintaining awareness of your feelings and surroundings can lower stress levels and increase concentration and memory.

9. Learn by association

While studying new concepts, try to relate them to familiar ideas. This will help you establish connections between new and old ideas that already exist in your memory. Hence, the likelihood of recalling the information increases considerably.

10. Get proper sleep

According to multiple studies, sleep plays a significant role in recall and learning. Ensure that get enough sleep, especially if you are preparing for a competitive exam that requires months of preparation. This is important to solidify concepts in your memory.

Parting Thoughts

Use online platforms like Unacademy to aid your exam preparation. By using visual elements and personalized guidance, Unacademy helps learners absorb and retain concepts with ease.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.