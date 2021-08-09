10 Ways to Identity Plumbing Issues and Solve Them

Plumbing problems can occur any time. Most of these issues develop over time and start showing their signs in the form of leaks, moulds, strange noises, dripping faucets, and bad odour. These are the common signs to identify a trouble with the plumbing system.

Once you identify the cause, it will become easier for you to fix it or call a Plumber Sydney to take care of the problem. Here are 10 ways to identify plumbing problems, find their root causes, and fix them.





1. Odd Noises

Are your pipes or drains making unusual noises? The type of noise can give you an indication of what could be causing it. Some of the common problem-related noises and the underlying causes are as follows:

Banging: These noises are produced when there is a water pressure problem associated with air bubbles or water hammers.

Humming: These noises mean that there is more water pressure than what the unit can handle. The sound is caused by the vibrating pipes. You can fix this problem yourself by making a few adjustments.

Gurgling: This sound is produced when the water is drained and it is a sign of blocked pipes. You should call a plumber how is specialised in Blocked Drain. The sound is produced by rattling pipes and the pipes are hidden behind the walls, floors, or ceilings.

Whistling: Whistling occurs when the faucets and valves are unable to function properly. The common cause is aging, as some parts get worn out over time.

2. Low Water Pressure

A low water pressure problem will involve only droplets of water falling from the taps. It is recommended to check all the taps in all the rooms. This will help you determine if the issue is localised or in all the rooms.

If the issue is there only with a few taps, clogged faucets may be to blame. This can be fixed by removing the faucet and using water and vinegar to soak the aerator. This problem may also require replacing the aerator. Else, you should call in a professional.

3. Leaking Pipes

Leaking pipes are among the most expensive plumbing issues to fix. This will often require replacing the pipe. Water pipes can get damaged in winter months and cause leakages. Water expands when it freezes and the pressure is going to worsen with time, causing the pipes to rupture.

Freezing pipes can be prevented by insulating the pipes and water tank. Fitting the compounds can be a temporary fix, but replacing the pipes will require hiring an experienced plumber.

4. Dripping Faucets

Dripping faucets can be a nuisance as they interfere with a sound sleep. No matter how tightly you fix the faucet, the dripping doesn’t stop. Besides, you will keep wasting water, thus increasing your water bills.

Wear and tear is what causes the washer to be damaged. This plumbing issue can be easily fixed by a Plumber.

Washers can be made of rubber or silicone. They are an essential component in taps and their function is to stop the water from coming out when the tap is turned off. Washers can tear, become stiff, or get dislodged, causing dripping.

5. Corroding Pipes

Water leakage can also be caused by corroding pipes. The level of corrosion affects the volume of leakage. If you notice any leakage and the cause is corrosion, you should determine how bad the condition is.

Check the kitchen cabinets and the bathroom

Look for any signs of corrosion and rusting on the pipes

The corrosion may be caused by water and oxygen

Pipes that constantly hold water with low pH levels can also corrode over time

If this problem is not fixed on time, it can damage the flooring and other surfaces. Low pH can damage the protective layer within pipes, thus causing rusting in non-copper pipes too.

6. Strong & Foul Odour

Blocked drains usually have strong odour and can be detected from any room. Many times, drains get blocked because of food getting trapped and the rotting food creates the foul odour.

If you find that the drains are blocked due to build-up of food, you can fix the problem yourself. Fill your sink with hot water and bleach. Let the solution to move through the pipes until all the food has been broken down and moved along. If the problem still persists, you should call a Blocked Drain plumber.

7. Slow Drainage

As already mentioned, gurgling noises are often associated with blocked pipes. Water finds it difficult to drain out through such pipes.

You may use a plunger to loosen it up, but removing completely may require a drain cleaner or the help of professional. It is recommended to add a strainer to the sink, shower, or bath.

8. Unexplained Water Bills

Many homeowners experience sudden rise in their water bills. Plumbing issues are often the common underlying causes. Some of the common plumbing problems that can shoot up your water bills include:

Leaking pipes

Dripping faucets

Leaking toilet

More water is used in homes during the summer months. Similarly, if you have visiting guests, your water bill is going to increase.

9. A Running Toilet

This is a common plumbing problem and should be fixed in time to avoid getting a high-water bill. Water will flow continuously even after you flush the toilet. The issue can be fixed only by replacing certain inner components.

Most of the time, it is due to a flapper valve issue.

10. Overflowing Toilet

A toilet overflow often follows a clog in the toilet. It is a common plumbing problem that can create a mess and cause damage to the floor.

If this happens, turn off the toilet’s water supply. This can be done by turning off the valve in the supply line.

Remove the tank cover and lift the float ball/cup high enough to stop the water from running.

If the water flow doesn’t stop, turn off the water supply to your home

Shutting off the water supply is just addressing one part of the problem. You should call a licensed Plumber to fix the root cause of the problem.

11. Mould Growth on the Walls

If you see mould growth on the walls, floors, or any other surface, you should get it checked by an experienced professional.

So, these are 10 common plumbing issues and the ways to identify them. While you can identify and fix some of these problems, it is best to call a certified plumber if you want a professional evaluation and fool-proof fixing.

