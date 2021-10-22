10GULMOHAR presents The Elephantine Diwali Bash: The art and food annual bash

Gurugram, 22nd October 2021: 10GULMOHAR, in association with Indian Arts Guild, presents The Elephantine Diwali Bash taking place at 10GULMOHAR, Baliawas (behind Pathways School) on 30th and 31st of October 2021. The event will feature marquee exhibitors in the presence of esteemed guests. This annual art and food extravaganza is the ‘go to’ event for those looking to buy jewellery, home decor and furnishings, artefacts, sculptures, garments, art or just there for the food.

10GULMOHAR is proud to bring The Elephantine Diwali Bash to Gurugram, for the second time in a row. The Elephantine Diwali Bash will feature performances by marquee artists like legendary flautist Mr. Varun Swarup and The ArtBox - Theatrical Performances. Additionally, marquee Indian Handicrafts and Cultural artists will also present their arts and artefacts for sale. The two-day event will be open for visitors from 10 am to 5 pm on 30th and 31st October and is set to be the largest Diwali fair in Gurugram.

Manoj Sinha, Partner at Unfold Dreams Private Limited, said, “I am coming to The Elephantine Diwali Bash, the most valuable ecosystem for art and handicrafts. Come meet us at the venue. See you there.”

Special guests to attend the event will be directors from various government ministries like NABARD and Ministry of Textiles, Red Cross and various organisations that function as collectives for art. For visitors, the tickets are completely free and for exhibitors looking to showcase, the pricing is only Rs. 4,000 for two days.

Some of the key sponsors through their CSR initiatives are Bharat Gears Ltd. (BGL), one of the world leaders in gears technology and India's largest gear manufacturer and IDEASHACKS Co.: The first sustainable coworking brand in the world, amongst others. Partners of this event are ecosystem giants like Daksh Foundation, Talentopedia, Indian Arts Guild, Webfair Pvt. Ltd., Robin Hood Army, and Unfold Dreams Private Limited.

To know more about the event, visit - https://allevents.in/gurgaon/elephantine-diwali-bash/80004449430760 or reach out to +91 8448777687.

