10-year-old Trishala Upadhyay breaks stereotypes of the fashion realm

Being published in the magazine covers, getting to see oneself featured in hoardings across the highways, and being encircled by media persons is a dream which we all have dreamt of at some point in time. Modeling is a platform through which these dreams can be achieved. With the evolving time, the fashion industry too has rapidly changed. It no longer requires a certain age. If you have the zeal in yourself, you too can make it big in the industry and breaking this stereotype of the age limits, Trishala Upadhyay, a 10-year-old fashion model is now the talk of the town.

With her innocence & perfection, she has recently won the title of Miss Talented Nagpur 2020. This young talented girl is studying in 6th standard, and along with her studies, she regularly participates in beauty pageants and has won several of them. To name a few, she has won Most Stylish Roop Production 2020, Miss Beautiful Online Contest 2019, and Miss Iconic Face of the Year Lucknow 2021. Trishala is also the winner of Fashion Show Glam- Evolution Stars of Ayodhya 2K21.

A talent-package

Modeling, dancing, and acting are her passions, and she has been working in these fields for the past two years. Being a profound dancer, Trishala has a lot of interest in dancing and is being trained by a professional mentor. She makes sure that she does not skip any dancing competition. For the same, she has bagged 1st runner up in Rising Kids competition held in Delhi and 3rd position in Gonda in the famous Dancing Competition, India Rising Kids.

Following her passion for acting, Trishala is working in Web-Series and Music Videos. She was seen in the super-hit Web-Series ‘Ashram’ alongside Bobby Deol which was directed by Prakash Jha. Soon, this celebrity kid will be featured in a music video for a Punjabi song which is produced by music giant, T-series.

The idol she looks up to

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to win Miss Universe, is an inspiration to millions of women who aspire to be successful in the glamour world, and for Trishala she has proved to be a true inspiration. As she looks upon Sen, to become a great model & actress like her. She gets her energy and power from her mother, who is quite supportive, and she strives to please her. She enjoys photoshoots as a hobby in addition to dance. She also adores animals, particularly dogs. With her enormous talent, sincere work, and passion for the things she does, Trishala has achieved great heights at a very small age and proved that age is no parameter to achieve success.





