15 years of being 6E- IndiGo arrives at its 15-year milestone

Flying everyone to the people and places they love has been and continues to be the driving force behind IndiGo. Its long-standing promise of being hassle-free, affordable, on-time, and courteous has made it the preferred travel companion across India. A continually widening network connecting every corner of India, along with affordable fares have made travel accessible to more people than ever. With a consistently on-time performance, IndiGo has become synonymous among fliers with hassle-free travel experiences. It is no wonder then that it is the largest low-cost airline in the country by passenger load. Across this journey, not only has the airline become a favourite among travel and aviation enthusiasts in India, but received multiple recognitions in the global aviation industry as well.

Riding high on its promise of being hassle-free, affordable, on-time, and courteous for travelers, IndiGo has now arrived at its 15-year milestone. So, it comes as no surprise that to make its 15th-anniversary celebration a truly unforgettable one, IndiGo has made it all about the people and their unending love for travel with an anniversary sale. With the most amazing offers seen yet, the celebrations are an ode to the people, thanking them for enabling this journey.

During this sale period, anyone who makes a domestic flight booking for travel between 1st September 2021, and 26th March 2022, can choose from a load of offerings. Travelers can make domestic flight bookings with competitively low starting fares. To further sweeten the deal, the sale offers additional cashback and discounted add-ons for the flight journey. Surely, there could be no better way of providing travel lovers with the best possible experience at every point in their journey, while standing true to years of unwavering commitment to them.

While the journey so far has been full of excitement, love, and memories, the adrenaline rush continues non-stop for the many more amazing years that lay ahead. As the world slowly gets back on its feet, the love for exploring the new and discovering the unknown remains as strong as ever. This shared love for travel is what keeps IndiGo going further up, serving back with that same love.

The 15th anniversary of IndiGo is a celebration of not just travel but also of a legacy that has been built by making and keeping promises, consistently throughout the years. So, as IndiGo welcomes you onboard these ‘SALE brations’, it is the perfect time for travel lovers all around to swoop in and be a part of this epic journey. Hop on! Find more details on IndiGo’s 15th-anniversary sale here.