17 Best Online Casinos in New Zealand: Top NZ Casino Sites for Real Money Games

Kiwi casino players have more sites to choose from than ever before - which can make finding the best online casinos in New Zealand tricky.

This is why our team has compiled a list of the best NZ online gambling sites available right now. We've rated every important aspect, including online pokies games, other casino games, NZ-focused user experience, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let’s dive right into it.

Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

1. Jackpot City - Best New Zealand Online Casino Overall

Jackpot City

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros:

500+ games

Loads of progressive jackpots

NZ$1,600 match welcome bonus

Cool neon-city theme

Cons:

Info on bonuses is hard to find

Click here to view Jackpot City’s latest bonuses

Jackpot City specializes in - you guessed it - jackpots.

There are over 500 games in total here, with most of them being jackpot slots that give you the chance to win big off the back of small stakes.

And because there are so many bonuses and free spins on offer, you don’t always have to keep risking your own money. Perfect.

Game Variety: 5/5

Since most of Jackpot City’s online casino games are slots, it was tempting to shave a point off for game variety. The reason we chose not to do this is that Jackpot City is focused on slots - and slot game variety here is excellent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the big-hitting mega-jackpot games are here, including Mega Moolah (current jackpot stands at NZ$5,000,000+) and Major Millions (currently, jacket stands at NZ$975,735+), while other high RTP slots include Thunderstruck II and Break da Bank Again.

New games are being added all the time, with Jackpot City removing less-popular slots when they’ve run their course.

Not just that, but Jackpot City does also offer a wide variety of other real money games, including both online and video bingo, and a solid selection of blackjack, roulette, and video poker games. Keno is here, too

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

Jackpot City gets new players started with a NZ$1,600 match deposit bonus that’s spread out across your first four deposits. Each deposit is worth NZ$400 max, and the beauty of this type of welcome bonus is that you get to keep playing the slots and other online casino games with bonus money for as long as possible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alternatively, you can claim a no deposit bonus which entitles you to 50 free spins that are added to your account instantly.

Existing players can then grab comp points each time they place a bet, which over time can be converted into casino bonus credits. The more credits you earn, the higher up the VIP program you’ll move. And when that happens, you’ll be treated to more perks and prizes.

User Interface: 4/5

Jackpot City is easily one of the most eye-catching NZ online casinos we’ve seen. A bright neon-lit city greets you when you arrive on the homepage, and makes you feel like you’re placing bets in a digital version of Vegas or Macau.

However, despite Jackpot City giving their mobile casino lots of attention so that it works excellently, some users have complained that the text around the site (especially on the menu tab) is so small that it can be hard to read at times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When we tried the site, we came across a similar issue. What’s more, the dark and rich color scheme can actually hurt your eyes after a while, while information on existing promotions is hard to find.

Reputation: 5/5

Jackpot City is one of New Zealand’s oldest and therefore most established online casinos. Over the years, it’s handed out some of the biggest ever wins to NZ players, and has always honored its massive jackpot wins.

Misc: 5/5

We touched on Jackpot City’s mobile casino earlier, and it’s worth mentioning that Jackpot City does all it can to promote its mobile games. There’s a great selection of them here, and the app is, without doubt, one of the best we’ve used.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payment methods, meanwhile, include Skrill, Neteller, iDebit, and Interac.

2. Royal Panda - Best New Zealand Online Casino for Bonuses

Royal Panda

Pros:

Daily, weekly and monthly specials

100% match deposit bonus

1,200+ games

Cons:

User interface could do with a rework

See Royal Panda’s latest bonuses and promotions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Royal Panda stands out to us as the best online casino for bonuses, thanks to its commitment to daily and weekly specials.

These include daily drops & wins, monthly tournaments, and a 100% match deposit welcome bonus.

Out of all the online casino sites we’ve tested, few give away as much as Royal Panda does on a daily basis.

Game Variety: 5/5

With its selection of 1,200+ games, Royal Panda covers numerous options for New Zealand players. Whether you want to spin the reels and scoop huge jackpots, beat the dealer at online blackjack, or play live dealer games that are streamed directly to your own home, Royal Panda could be the one for you.

Here, you can play around 1,110 slot games, with titles including the ever-popular Book of Dead, Rainbow Riches, and Starburst. The slots are divided into classic slots, video slots, and jackpots, although it would be nice if there was a separate section for new games.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can also play 3 video poker variants, 13 blackjack variants, as well as 45 live dealer games.

One of the really cool things about Royal Panda’s live dealer games is that the casino has its very own private tables, which welcome both recreational players and high rollers. The minimum bet is NZ$5, while the maximum is NZ$10,000.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

It’s with its bonuses and promos that Royal Panda stands out, and indeed, new and existing players are treated to some form of promotion every single day of the week.

A 100% up to NZ$1,000 welcome bonus gets you started, and its 35x wagering requirements are very fair.

Then, you can win cash prizes all day every day with the daily drops & wins, while a monthly “blast tournament” delivers 375 prizes in total, with the top prize being NZ$5,000 in cash. The total prize pool is a bank-busting NZ$100,000.

Other great deals include free spins, cashback offers, and a 5% top-up casino bonus on every single deposit you make, while each Friday, there’s a 50% bamboo bonus to be claimed.

Over in the sportsbook, you can grab more bonuses, including a sportsbook welcome bonus and free bets.

User Interface: 4/5

Royal Panda’s user interface could do with a bit of work. Don’t get us wrong - it’s colorful, it’s fun, and the panda mascot is definitely entertaining. But navigating your way around the site can be tricky at first.

That said, we soon got used to it, but if we can have another criticism, it’s that the site seems a tad too busy, with animations, games, and info plastered all over the site at every turn.

Some will love it, others might prefer a slicker, more polished layout.

Reputation: 5/5

There’s little doubt that Royal Panda is one of the most-loved New Zealand online casinos, thanks to its fun-loving nature and generous bonuses.

And because it’s owned by Leo Vegas International - easily one of the biggest names in the iGaming world - there’s no reason to not see this as anything other than a cheeky-but-trustworthy online casino.

Misc: 4/5

There’s a Royal Panda mobile app available, although, curiously, it’s only compatible with Android (and not iOS).

You can choose from 7 different payment methods, withdrawals are quicker than average, and the games are provided by 6 developers - Evolution, Microgaming and Play’n GO among them.

3. PlayOjo - Best Online Casino in NZ for Online Pokies

PlayOjo

Pros:

No wagering requirements on all bonuses

50 free spins when you sign up

3,900+ games

High bet limits

Cons:

Not the biggest welcome bonus

No wagering requirements are a rarity in the online gambling world - but PlayOjo lets you claim any bonus winnings without having to meet any wagering requirements ever.

What’s more, there are zero maximum wins, which means whatever you win, you get to keep. No strings attached.

Game Variety: 5/5

Before we get into those no wagering requirements, let’s take a peek at PlayOjo’s game selection.

At this popular New Zealand online casino, you can take your pick from more than 3,900 games, which makes it one of the biggest libraries of casino games anywhere in NZ. Moreover, that’s over 1,500 more games than what’s available to PlayOjo customers in other parts of the world.

3,400+ of these are slot games, and you’ll be spoiled for choice on this front. Indeed, the hardest bit will be deciding which online pokies to play, although a search function helps with this.

You can also play almost 80 different blackjack variants at PlayOjo, while poker fans are treated to 46 different games, most of which are video poker games.

And with 231 live games, PlayOjo pretty much has it all.

Bonuses and Promos: 4/5

We’ll get it out of the way straight away that no wagering requirement bonuses can be hit and miss. The obvious advantage is that you get to claim any bonus winnings without meeting any playthrough, no matter how fair or unfair they might be.

On the other hand, PlayOjo’s no wagering welcome bonus isn’t quite as extravagant as the ones on offer at rival sites.

Instead, it treats you to 50 free spins - there’s no cash involved. But anyone who loves slots and hates meeting wagering requirements will still gladly snap it up.

Not just that, but there are zero wagering requirements on all of the bonuses and promos at PlayOjo. These include a bonus wheel that you can spin for cash prizes and more free spins, as well as money-back offers every time you place a bet.

User Interface: 4/5

We’re gonna stick our necks out and suggest that, owing to the no wagering requirements and thousands of slot games, PlayOjo is largely aimed at recreational players who just want some fun (as opposed to hardcore high rollers).

This view is confirmed by the fluffy user interface. Pastel colors dominate, and the site design has a very whimsical and almost “cuddly” feel to it. It seems ideal for making a coffee, sitting back on your sofa, and having some low-stakes fun after work.

Even better, the bright and cheerful colors make the website feel so safe.

And despite the huge selection of games, the fact that everything is so well-organized means you won’t get lost.

Reputation: 5/5

PlayOjo was launched in 2017, and it has since cemented itself as one of New Zealand’s biggest and best online casinos. The no wagering bonuses have helped it to build trust with its customers, and this is now one of the most recognised casinos, not just in NZ, but also in the world.

Misc: 4/5

We said just now that PlayOjo is aimed more at recreational players than high rollers, but it’s also worth mentioning that there are some fairly high bet limits in the live casino.

Payment methods, meanwhile, include Interac, EcoVoucher, and AstroPay.

4. Leo Vegas - Best New Zealand Online Casino for Sports Betting

Pros:

Bet on 25+ sports

Over 3,000 online casino games

3 different welcome bonuses

Cons:

Basic site design

New Zealand players have some decent options when it comes to sports betting, but we feel that Leo Vegas stands out, thanks to its wide selection of over 25 sports to bet on, its extensive props bets, as well as its awesome bonuses.

Game Variety: 5/5

Leo Vegas is widely known for its online casino, which is home to just over 3,000 players in NZ. It’s an extensive collection of games that’s made up of 2,800+ slots, 72 blackjack games and a whopping 180 live dealer games. Bingo is available, too.

Our suggestion for anyone who signs up is to take your time to find the games that really appeal to you, and which you feel will give you the best chances of winning. This is because Leo Vegas has so many games that it can be tempting to just bet on whatever games you see first.

As mentioned, you can also bet on over 25 sports, and these include cricket and rugby league, as well as soccer and the NFL. Live betting is available but live streaming isn’t at the time of writing.

Bonuses and Promos: 4/5

When you first create an account at Leo Vegas, you can claim a NZ$1,000 first deposit bonus that also comes with 150 free spins. Wagering requirements are just 20x, which is excellent.

As an alternative, you can grab a 100% boost that entitles you to as much as NZ$100 over in the sportsbook. However, you can’t claim both welcome offers.

There’s also a low-risk no deposit welcome bonus that rewards you with 10 free spins just for signing up.

What you can do as an existing player, though, is flip-flop between the casino and the sportsbook, and grab whatever promos are offered. These include regular free sports bets, NZ$10 live casino weekend promos, regular free spins, and the chance to claim a chunk of the massive jackpot prize pools.

There’s also a bingo bonus, in which you could massively increase your winnings whenever you achieve a full house “within a specific number of calls.”

User Interface: 4/5

There are two ways you can look at Leo Vegas’s user interface. On the one hand, this is far from a showy or flashy online casino, and indeed it does at times seem a tad basic. It’s not glamorous and it’s not glitzy.

On the other hand, Leo Vegas is one of the most functional New Zealand casino sites we’ve used. Its sportsbook - unusually for a sportsbook - condenses all the key information and menus into the middle of the screen. While it will take some time getting used to, it actually strikes us as a really ingenious way of doing things.

In a nutshell, Leo Vegas is one of those casinos that you either love or hate. We personally are of the former opinion.

Reputation: 5/5

Love or hate it, it’s hard to deny that Leo Vegas is one of the biggest online casinos, not just in New Zealand, but in the world.

It’s been online for over 10 years, it’s never run into trouble with liquidity, and it’s proven to be a solid casino site that players join for the bonuses, the games, and the sports.

Misc: 4/5

Customer support at Leo Vegas is available 24/7, there’s a mobile app you can download, and many of the games are available in demo mode.

There’s also a VIP program you can join to unlock exclusive bonuses and cash prizes.

5. Mansion Casino - Best New Zealand Online Casino for VIP Programs

Pros:

Rewarding VIP program with exclusive perks

Great choice for both low and high rollers

Over 900 online pokies

Wagering requirement of 20x

Cons:

Design might look outdated to some

Mansion Casino’s VIP program treats you to the usual stuff - exclusive perks, prizes, and bonuses.

But you also benefit from higher withdrawal limits, higher bet limits, as well as your own personalized account manager - and more.

And with almost over 1,100 casino games, it’s easy to see why this is one of New Zealand’s most popular online casinos.

Game Variety: 5/5

Mansion is an NZ online casino site that caters to both recreational players and high rollers alike.

Recreational players can choose from over 900 luck-based slots games, while high rollers can take aim at a number of online poker games (Hold ‘Em and Jacks or Better included), as well as a handful of blackjack and roulette games.

It’s a solid selection, and it’s well worth mentioning that Mansion’s live casino has won awards over the years for its excellence.

There are also progressive jackpot slots here, daily jackpots, and a number of otherwise hard-to-find games, such as Free Chip Blackjack. Craps is here as well, as is baccarat, Sic Bo, and Pai Gow in all its varieties.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players at Mansion Casino can create an account and grab a NZ$100 up to NZ$500 welcome bonus. It’s not the absolute best match bonus we’ve ever seen, and it’s limited to just your first deposit. But wagering requirements are 20x, and terms and conditions are favorable.

We’re certainly not complaining.

There are then NZ$45,000 worth of prizes to be won each month, but it’s really by joining the VIP program that you get a true taste of the offers available at Mansion.

We’ve already outlined some of the benefits of becoming a Mansion VIP above, but you also benefit from higher deposit limits, invitations to VIP-only events, as well as exclusive reload bonuses and promos that are tailored to your preferred games and stakes.

Mansion will also send you a birthday treat, and it’s this kind of personalisation that allows it to stand out from rival sites.

User Interface: 3.6/5

Mansion Casino has attracted a lot of flak in recent years for sporting a fairly dated user interface.

True, it could do with a revamp. But its black, red and white branding gives it a really professional atmosphere, and the casino is at least easy to navigate.

And while it looks a bit dated at times, high rollers in particular will appreciate the lack of gimmicks and themes. This is simply a place to place bets.

Reputation: 5/5

Having been around for nearly 15 years, Mansion Casino is one of the most established online casinos that are available to New Zealand players. It’s part of the reputable and world-famous Mansion Group, who are committed to developing some of the best, most reliable iGaming products around.

The site has also in the past sponsored English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, and is fully licensed.

Misc: 4/5

Even if you don’t choose to become a VIP, Mansion will start adding loyalty points to your account as soon as you place your first bet. Over time, these can be redeemed for bonus credit that you can then use to place more bets without depositing more cash.

There’s also a mobile app available, and you can reach customer support 24/7.

6. Spin Casino

NZ$1,000 welcome bonus

370+ slots

Sports betting available

7. Casino Tropez

NZ$3,000 welcome bonus

20 years of experience

Over 400 games

8. Genesis Casino

Hugely established iGaming brand

Lucrative VIP program

1,000+ games

9. Red Dog Casino

255% welcome bonus

Brand new casino

Regular free spins

10. Casino Lab

Science-themed casino site

1,800+ games

100% up to NZ$300 welcome bonus

11. Karamba

100 free spins for new players

Daily jackpot winners

NZ$2,000 weekly prize pool

12. Europa Casino

100% up to NZ$2,400 welcome bonus

Over 400 games

24/7 customer support

13. Sun Vegas

900+ games

Bingo and Slingo available

Virtual sports betting

14. Twin Casino

400 free spins for new players

Weekly races for cash prizes

Scratch cards and bingo available

15. Wildz

200 free spins for new players

Great variety of payment methods

New casino site

16. Captain Spins

NZ$1,200 welcome bonus

Daily promos

3,000+ games

17. Ruby Fortune

100% up to NZ$750 welcome bonus

370+ slots

Excellent mobile app

Ranking Methodology - How We Chose the Best NZ Online Casinos

Online Casino Games:While all New Zealand casinos pack themselves out with online pokies, the top online casinos offer as much variety as possible. Whether you prefer to spin some reels or beat the dealer at blackjack, the best online gambling sites we recommended offer as much game variation as possible.

Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions:Next, we took a look at the bonuses on offer at the NZ real money online casinos. We especially looked out for generous deposit bonuses, weekly specials, and loyalty programs.

User Interface:The top online casinos are all easy to use, easy to navigate, and they look great on mobile and desktop. This is exactly the criteria we applied when choosing the best NZ online casino sites. If they performed poorly and took too long to load, we eliminated them from our list.

Reputation:All the best online casinos we selected are fully licensed and have years of experience in the iGaming world. They are indeed some of the most trustworthy, safe, and secure online casino sites you can join.

Best New Zealand Online Casinos: FAQ

Are New Zealand Online Casinos Safe?

This is a common question, and the thing is that not all online casinos are safe to use. However, a general rule of thumb is to sign-up to an NZ online casino that's fully licensed and owned and operated by a reputable owner who has a reputation in the online gambling world for reliable, dependable, and trustworthy online gambling sites.

Can I Play Online Casino Games for Real Money?

Yep! All the best casino sites in New Zealand let you play their games for real money. If you prefer, you can also play many games in demo mode for free to "test the water" before you take the plunge with real cash.

What Casino Bonuses Are There?

There are numerous casino bonuses available at the top sites, including deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, cashback offers, and weekly specials. There are also VIP programs/loyalty programs that give you access to exclusive promos.

Each bonus comes with its own terms and conditions, however, and it’s really important to read these through before opting in.

How Do I Deposit and Withdraw Money?

To do either, you just need to enter the banking section of the casino site, and click “deposit” or “withdraw.”

Then, select your preferred payment method and link your account, before entering the exact amount you wish to deposit or withdraw. Check the amount over before clicking to confirm the transaction.

Can I Play at Mobile Casinos?

Mobile casinos are becoming more popular, and all the top internet casino sites are now fully optimized for mobile play. Some of the top NZ online casinos - such as Jackpot City - even have separate mobile casino games.

So, yes, you can play at mobile casinos, although it's worth mentioning that while some have a mobile app, other NZ casino sites are only accessible via your mobile browser.

How Do I Choose the Best NZ Casinos?

Online casino players should first and foremost make sure that any New Zealand casinos they're considering are licensed and legal to play at.

Then, you should create a shortlist of the best New Zealand online casino sites that stand out to you, before taking a closer look at each one.

Things to look for include the games (are the best online casino games present and are your favorite games available?), the bonuses (are the wagering requirements fair and are these really best online casino bonuses vs rival sites?), the user interface (is the NZ casino easy to use?), and payment methods (is your preferred banking option here?).

Getting Started at an Online Casino in New Zealand

1. Click “Sign-up”

On Jackpot City’s casino site, you’ll see the gold-coloured “sign-up” button to the top right of the screen. Click it to begin.

2. Enter Your Information

Three forms will then appear on the same page (you just need to scroll down to make your way through them all).

The first form requires your country, username, password, mobile number, and email address, while the second asks for some personal information, such as your full name.

The third form requires you to enter a billing address.

3. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

At the bottom of three forms are three boxes. It’s up to you whether or not to opt-in to receiving email updates, but you will need to tick the terms and conditions box in order to launch your account.

Best Online Casinos New Zealand Players Can Sign Up to: Final Thoughts

These are the best online casinos available to NZ players right now. They've all been tested for their games and bonuses, and they're all fully licensed and safe to use.

Jackpot City is our standout online casino, thanks to its outstanding daily jackpots, slick user interface, as well as a highly attractive four-tiered welcome bonus.

However, you've got lots of great online casinos to choose from, and we're certain you'll make the right call.

Online gambling is, of course, meant to be fun. Whatever you do next, just remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: This article is a paid publication and Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

Before proceeding further and clicking the links provided in the article, the readers are advised to be well versed with the extant laws dealing with gambling viz. the Public Gambling Act 1867, IT Act 2000, etc. Further, online gambling is also a prohibited offence in many States in India. The readers are also advised that gambling is addictive and involves an element of financial risk and reader’s discretion is advisable. The article is intended for information only and nothing contained herein constitutes an advice or guarantee of winning, nor is there an intention to induce anyone into violating any law(s).

The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and not a legal tender and their use is subject to risk due to their highly volatile nature. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. This article is intended for audience globally, the readers must exercise due caution and be conversant with laws applicable in their jurisdiction.

If you are suffering from gambling addiction, please visit these free gambling de-addiction resources: