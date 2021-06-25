21 reasons why a student should select NIEM the Institute of Event Management

Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla was asked by us to give us reasons, why any student interested in an event course should select NIEM the institute of event management. He said I can give 21 reasons, as we have completed 21 years of elite event teaching.

- NIEM is the first and best event institute as mentioned in Limca Book of Records.

- The institute is run by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla – the father of event management who along with the NIEM faculty designed Asia’s first event management course, so students get an original highly researched event program and not photocopies of NIEM’s event subjects as offered by others.

- Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla was awarded Rashtriya Ekta Award in Education, Times Men of the Year award, Times leading Icon award with a dozen other awards and has been featured in the Forbes Magazine.

- Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla has written several books on event management including one for the Pune university and invented Event Accounts as a new event subject.

- Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla is on the advisory board of Symbiosis Distance Learning Centre and MIT World Peace University

- NIEM was awarded the EEMAX Global award for offering the students the best event management program, which is a recognition by the Event Industry.

- NIEM was twice nominated for Economic Times Avaya award for giving the highest student satisfaction.

- NIEM has won a dozen other awards like Education Excellence award, Times Icon award, Quality Mark award, Mid-Day Excellence in Education award, Asia Summit award, Golden Globe award and many others.

- NIEM is accredited by the best International Accreditation Organization (IAO)

- NIEM faculty are super-class with huge event industry experience.

- Actual event training on live events was introduced first time in the world by NIEM which gave students a first-hand experience of mega national and international events

- NIEM again was the first to give the concept of in-house events, like the spectacular Mr. & Ms. University, College Idol, Event Manager of the year award and many others.

- NIEM has on its advisory board a galaxy of elite event related personalities

- NIEM offers unmatched workshops by event industries who is who.

- NIEM has a huge impact on Indian event and entertainment industry and has produced the largest number of event professionals in the world.

- NIEM’s spectacular training on live events is what event passionate student longs for as a dream. NIEM has over 90% tie-ups with Indian event companies.

- NIEM has the best placement record in the event industry and many NIEM students work on top positions, many have started their own event companies.

- NIEM has the safest teaching environment and strict covid rules are followed. NIEM also has introduced air Deviralisers in the classroom which kills the covid germs in the air using UVC+ technology to keep you 100% safe.

- NIEM students even in covid times got actual practical training and actual live events were conducted as a part of in-house training by booking auditoriums (costly affair) during the period the government had relaxed and permitted events with 50% capacity, so NIEM gave students a huge actual training experience event at a greater cost and still following strict covid rules.

- NIEM also offers virtual training and simulated event projects, so students never miss the event environment.

Any student passionate about events and wishing to have events as a career would find NIEM as a dream institute. Subject to government permission NIEM plans to start mostly face to face lectures and events for the coming academic year 2021 – 2022. Interested? Call at Mumbai on 022-26716676, 26282928, at Pune on 09175153325 at Ahmedabad on 079-40307200

