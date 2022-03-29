5 Best Crypto Apps UK 2022

Crypto apps offer an easy way to monitor the crypto markets, buy and sell crypto, and engage in the wide world of decentralized finance - all from your smartphone! In this guide, we’ll help you find the best crypto app in the UK and review our 5 top picks for 2022.

The 5 Best Crypto Apps in the UK for 2022

We reviewed dozens of popular crypto platforms to help you find the best crypto app in the UK today:

eToro - Overall Best Crypto App in the UK Today

Crypto.com - Best App for Lending Crypto

Huobi - Versatile Crypto App for Experienced Investors

Coinbase - Most Beginner-friendly Crypto App

Binance - Best Crypto Trading App in the UK

The Best UK Crypto Trading Apps Reviewed

Let’s take a closer look at each of the 5 best crypto apps in the UK so you can decide which is right for you.

1. eToro - Overall Best Crypto App in the UK Today

eToro

eToro is our favourite crypto app in the UK right now. With the eToro app for iOS and Android, you can buy and sell more than 55 of the most popular cryptocurrencies. That includes tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and much more. eToro makes buying Bitcoin straightforward and hassle-free.

eToro makes it easy to move from pounds to crypto. The crypto exchange app accepts credit and debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfers, all with no extra processing fees. Transaction rates for crypto start at just 0.75% and you won’t pay anything when you sell crypto at eToro.

The eToro app is packed with features to help you buy and manage crypto, too. You’ll find customizable charts, expert analysis into the crypto market, a news feed, and more. eToro also has a built-in social network where you can connect with other crypto investors and share ideas.

eToro has a separate crypto wallet app, called eToro Money. It enables you to monitor your crypto, stocks, cash, and other investments all in one place, so it’s one of the best apps around if you’re building a long-term portfolio.

Visit eToro Now

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

2. Crypto.com - Best App for Lending Crypto

Crypto.com

Crypto.com’s app is a do-it-all platform for iOS and Android. With this app, you can buy and sell hundreds of cryptocurrencies, take advantage of decentralized finance applications like borrowing and lending, and much more. For all of its features, the Crypto.com app is impressively easy to use and caters to both beginners and experienced crypto investors alike.

Crypto.com’s app especially stands out for its crypto lending options. You can loan out any of 50 different cryptocurrencies, including a wide range of stablecoins. The platform pays out interest up to 14.5% per year, which is more than 200 times what most investors can get with a typical savings account. Crypto.com lets you choose from flexible, 1-month, or 3-month lock-in periods.

The Crypto.com app is also a hub for the platform’s other products, including a credit card that offers cash back in crypto and an NFT marketplace.

Visit Crypto.com Now

Your capital is at risk.

3. Huobi - Versatile Crypto App for Experienced Investors

Huobi

Huobi is another one of the best apps to buy crypto. We think this app is best for more experienced investors because several products, including crypto derivatives, are only available to professional traders due to UK regulations. In addition, the app comes with a comprehensive crypto trading platform that’s perfect for active traders, but can be overwhelming for crypto beginners.

The Huobi app lets you buy and sell hundreds of cryptocurrencies and offers a jumping-off point for decentralized finance. The app includes lending accounts as well as an option to borrow cash against your crypto. You can also stake your tokens to a blockchain to earn rewards.

Huobi accepts deposits by credit card, debit card, or bank transfer.

Visit Huobi Now

Your capital is at risk.

4. Coinbase - Most Beginner-friendly Crypto App

Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the best crypto apps in the UK for first-time crypto investors. It’s incredibly simple to use, and anyone can sign up and buy crypto in minutes. You can pay with a credit card, debit card, or bank transfer, making the processing of buying Coinbase even easier.

Keep in mind, however, that Coinbase isn’t cheap. You’ll pay a 3.99% processing fee for debit and credit card purchases, and the exchange charges more for base transactions than competing apps like eToro.

If price doesn’t phase you, there’s a lot to like about Coinbase beyond just its ease of use. The app offers a built-in crypto wallet and an NFT marketplace, and it has a marketplace of decentralized apps that let you do more with your crypto. You can also lend out your crypto and earn interest up to 5.0% APY.

Visit Coinbase Now

Your capital is at risk.

5. Binance - Best Crypto Trading App in the UK

Binance

Binance is the best crypto app in the UK for active trading. It features an incredibly powerful mobile trading platform complete with customizable technical charts and dozens of indicators. Binance also offers traders access to its crypto order book, making it easier to see how momentum for a coin shifts throughout the trading day.

Another notable thing about the Binance app is that it has some of the lowest spot trading fees available from any leading crypto exchange UK. You’ll pay just 0.10% per transaction, and discounts are available for high volume or for holding your cash balance in BNB coin rather than pounds.

The Binance app is relatively easy to get started with if you’re familiar with trading platforms, but it can have a steep learning curve for total beginners. You must use a bank account to fund a trading account, although Binance also offers a one-time buy option using a credit or debit card.

Visit Binance Now

Your capital is at risk.

How to Choose the Best Crypto App

There’s a lot to consider when choosing the best crypto app for you. Here are some of the key factors to think about:

Regulation

All of the top UK crypto apps are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This is important for ensuring your account is fully secure.

User Experience

The mobile user experience can make or break a crypto app. We look for apps that offer seamless buying and selling with just a few taps. Simple, fast deposits and an overall clean layout are also major benefits for a crypto app.

Tradable Cryptos

If you want to trade the latest hot coins, you need a crypto app that offers dozens of even hundreds of different coins. You may also want to look for apps that have a built-in NFT marketplace.

Fees

Trading fees for crypto can vary widely, and high fees can add up fast. We recommend apps like eToro that offer competitive fees with no extra processing charges for credit and debit cards.

Tools & Features

Trading and investing tools can be a major help as you decide what cryptocurrencies to buy and when. We think eToro offers the best crypto wallet app, while Crypto.com stands out for crypto lending. Binance is best for advanced trading tools.

How to Use a UK Crypto Trading App

Ready to get started with the best crypto app in the UK? We’ll show you how to buy crypto with eToro in 4 simple steps.

Step 1: Sign Up for eToro

Head to eToro’s website and click Join Now. Sign up with your email and then verify your identity.

Sign Up for eToro

Step 2: Download the eToro App

Download the eToro app from the Apple App Store or Google Play and log in using your eToro username.

eToro App

Step 3: Deposit Funds

Make an initial deposit of at least £250. eToro accepts credit and debit cards, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfers.

Deposit Funds

Step 4: Buy Crypto

Search for the cryptocurrency you want to buy and click Trade. Enter the amount you want to buy, then click Open Trade.

Buy Crypto

Conclusion

The best UK crypto apps make it easy to buy and sell crypto. If you’re ready to buy crypto on the go today, we recommend the eToro app for iOS and Android.

<strong>Get eToro Crypto App Now</strong>

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection. Your capital is at risk. Additionally, 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times or Mint.