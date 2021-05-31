5 factors that have an impact on your credit score

Want to get a credit card? Looking to secure a loan for your home or car? Have you seen what your credit score is? Credit score is a numerical measure of determining how trustworthy and credible you are as a borrower. Depending on what your credit score is, you can enjoy different types of benefits. If you have a good credit score, lenders will have more faith in you and will approve your loan applications and credit card applications without much of a hiccup. But for you to build and maintain a good credit score, there are certain measures you need to adopt.

Things that impact your credit score:

#1 Debt Owed

The debt you owe greatly impacts your credit score. This debt is calculated by comparing the credit limit extended to you to how much you’ve used. Ideally, it’s best to keep your overall credit utilization to 30% or less. While you may have worked really hard towards building a good credit score, it can all come tumbling down if you owe a lot of money to your lenders. As long as you keep your credit utilization in control and repay your debts as soon as possible, your credit score should be alright.

#2 New Credit

Your credit score is also impacted with the number of credit accounts you have. While calculating your credit score, your new accounts are taken into account as well as when was the last time you opened a new account. When you apply for a new line of credit, lenders will typically do a hard inquiry (process of checking your credit information during the underwriting procedure). Such an inquiry can have a negative impact on your credit score because it assumes that if you have opened several accounts recently, there is a higher tendency of you to take on more debt.

#3 Payment History

Payment history is all about whether or not you have paid your bills on time or not and this accounts for a major percentage of your credit score. Good and bad, all kinds of payments are reported to the credit bureaus and eventually taken into account while calculating your credit score. A single late payment (unless it’s a one-time payment) will not affect your credit score but if you are constantly making late payments, it will impact your credit. What’s more, if you miss a payment on a credit card bill or a loan, that too can impact your credit score. Utilities or phone bills do not necessarily affect your credit score unless you are multiple months behind on your payment. In that case, the service provider will have to turn your debt over to collection. Payment history affects your credit score more than any other factor so you have to be disciplined about making timely payments. Serious payment issues such as charge-offs, collections, bankruptcy, repossession, tax liens, or foreclosure can devastate your credit score, making it almost impossible to get approved for anything that requires good credit.

#4 Credit Mix

Credit mix refers to having a good mix of accounts like credit cards and loans. There are revolving accounts and installment loans and having both types of credit accounts can do good for credit score. It is an indicator of having considerable experience in managing various types of credit. If you have loans for different types of assets (a car or a home) in addition to credit cards, and maybe personal loans - even better.

#5 Reporting Errors

There are times when inaccurate negative information regarding your loan repayments, credit card bills, etc. can have a long-lasting negative impact on your credit score. These errors can be things like data entry mistakes, identity theft, etc. It is vital you keep a close eye on your credit report and if you spot any errors or misreportings, you have it rectified immediately so that it does impact your credit score in a negative manner.

Conclusion

You should start building your credit score early on in life. It requires being good with your payments and repayments but with time, these baby steps will benefit you greatly. A good credit score will bring you great benefits so you must always engage in activities that will have a positive impact on your credit score.

