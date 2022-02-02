5 most promising new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022

Building a portfolio of cryptocurrencies this year could be a great way to outperform sluggish stock markets.

The challenging part is knowing which cryptocurrency to buy - not least because thousands of blockchain projects are now in existence.

To help you find the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 - this article explores five top-rated projects to consider.

5 of the Most Promising Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

The five best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 are listed below.

1. Lucky Block - Overall Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

2. Binance Coin - Digital Asset Backed by Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange

3. Shiba Inu - Most Popular Cryptocurrency to Buy This Year

4. Cosmos - Most Promising Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

5. Stellar - Cross-Border Payments Network Partnered With IBM

Before deciding which cryptocurrency to buy this year - consider reading our full analysis of the above digital tokens.

The Best New Cryptocurrency Projects 2022 - Analysis

In finding the best new cryptocurrency to invest in this year - we considered a wide variety of blockchain projects, market capitalizations, and roadmap targets.

You can review our list of the five best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 in the sections below.

1. Lucky Block - Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2022

Lucky Block is the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 for several reasons. First and foremost, the Lucky Block network offers decentralized lottery games with no jurisdictional restrictions.

As such, unlike conventional lotteries which are typically only offered on a country-to-country basis, Lucky Block games can be accessed from virtually anywhere. Moreover, Lucky Block is a decentralized project - so no centralized operators are involved in its lottery outcomes.

This means that players get far more favorable odds and a much larger percentage of collected ticket proceeds are distributed to winning players. Most importantly, the outcome of each lottery game can be verified for its fairness - as smart contracts are responsible for governing the network.

Finally, Lucky Block was founded just a few months ago - so its native digital token can be purchased on a pre-sale basis. You simply need to head over to the Lucky Block pre-sale portal and exchange BNB for your desired number of tokens.

Buy Lucky Block at presale.

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. No UK or EU investor protection.

2. Binance Coin - Digital Asset Backed by Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange with more than 100 million traders on its books. Its native currency - the Binance Coin (BNB), is now the third-largest when factoring in its $80+ billion market capitalization.

Since Binance Coin was launched, growth of over 10,000% has been returned. And as such, a mere investment of $1,000 back in 2017 would now be worth more than $100,000. The original use case for BNB was to allow Binance traders to reduce their commission.

Since then, a multitude of new use cases has been introduced. For instance, there are thousands of tokens listed on the Binance Smart Chain. And, to buy or sell any of these tokens - the user must pay for their transaction fees in BNB.It’s one of the best alternatives to buying bitcoin.

Buy BNB on eToro.

3. Shiba Inu - Most Popular Cryptocurrency to Buy This Year

Shiba Inu was launched in 2020 and could be described as a meme coin. This is because the project originally dubbed itself as a ‘Dogecoin Killer’ and thus - it offers little in the way of actual real-world usage.

However, don’t let this put you off - as Shiba Inu is one of the most successful cryptocurrencies of all time in terms of growth. That is to say, since its public listing in August 2020, the digital currency has grown to a multi-billion asset.

In turn, the value of one Shiba Inu token has increased by more than 70 million percent. Although growth of this magnitude is unlikely to be repeated, there is still a lot of hype surrounding this project.

Moreover, a mere investment of $100 would afford you over 5 million tokens, so Shiba Inu is also a super-cheap cryptocurrency to buy.

Buy SHIB on eToro.

4. Cosmos - Most Promising Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Cosmos is working to become the go-to provider of blockchain interoperability services - so this digital asset could be the most promising cryptocurrency to buy right now. In its most basic form, interoperability allows two or more blockchains to collect and share data with one another.

For example, data from Ethereum could be shared with the Dogecoin blockchain in real-time. As of writing, 25+ blockchain networks are already using the interoperability capabilities that Cosmos offers - and more are expected throughout 2022.

Cosmos does, of course, also have its very own digital token - ATOM, that you can buy in just a few clicks. In terms of performance, CoinMarketCap notes an initial token value of $7.50 in 2019. Fast forward to early 2022 and the ATOM token is trading above $40.

Buy ATOM on eToro.

5. Stellar Lumens - Cross-Border Payments Network Partnered With IBM

The final project from our list of the five best cryptocurrency to buy in 2022 is Stellar Lumens. For those unaware, the network itself is known as Stellar, while its native digital currency is referred to as Lumens.

The main concept of this project is that it allows consumers and private businesses to transact internationally in a fast and cost-effective way. Transactions not only take a matter of seconds to process, but at a cost of just a small fraction of a cent.

Even more impressively is that this transactional feat can be achieved irrespective of which fiat currencies are being used. This is because Lumens acts as a bridge of liquidity for competing currencies.

Buy XLM on eToro.

How to Buy the Best New Cryptocurrency in 2022

In this section of our article, you will learn how to buy the best new cryptocurrency in 2022.

In following the simple walkthrough below - you will obtain your chosen digital asset at the click of a few buttons.

How to Buy Lucky Block

If like us - you believe that Lucky Block could be the best new cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 - you can purchase its token at pre-sale prices by following the step-by-step guide below.

1. Pre-Sale Launch - As long as you are investing before February 1st, 2022, you can access the Lucky Block pre-sale. This is facilitated directly on the project’s secure portal.

2. Unlock Wallet - Click on the ‘Unlock Wallet’ tab. Next, choose the wallet where you currently have an allocation of BNB tokens. Once connected, you can use your BNB balance to pay for your Lucky Block investment.

3. Specify Number of Tokens - From 0.16 BNB upwards, you can now enter the number of tokens that you wish to swap for Lucky Block.

4. Receive Lucky Block Tokens - After authorization of the transaction, BNB will be swapped to Lucky Block tokens in real-time. If you don’t see the Lucky Block purchase in your wallet, you can paste in the contract address.

How to Buy Cryptocurrency on eToro

The other projects that made our list of the best altcoins to buy today are available on a spread-only basis at regulated trading platform eToro.

1. Open eToro Account - First, click on the ‘Join Now’ button on eToro.com and open an account by filling in the registration form.

2. Deposit Money - You can deposit funds instantly with an e-wallet or credit/debit card.

3. Search for Cryptocurrency- Next, type in the name of the cryptocurrency you want to add to your portfolio.

4. Buy Cryptocurrency - Specify the amount you wish to invest (in USD) and click ‘Open Trade’ to complete the order.

Conclusion

This article has compiled a well-thought-out list of five top-rated digital assets. We concluded by noting that Lucky Block is arguably the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

As of writing, we are less than two weeks away from the conclusion of its pre-sale launch - whereby you can buy Lucky Block tokens at a discounted price.

As such, if you’re looking to invest in this new and exciting cryptocurrency - make sure you don’t miss out.

The other most promising cryptocurrencies to buy in 2022 we reviewed are listed on regulated crypto platform eToro.

Buy popular cryptocurrency on eToro.

Disclaimer: Please invest responsibly and at your own risk. Subject to applicable laws. Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital asset; not a legal tender. Subject to market risks.