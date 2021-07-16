5 myths around ULIPs that must be debunked right away

We live in a world that is flooded with financial instruments. While that’s truly a blessing, it also often leaves people in a state of confusion — after all, choosing the right investment vehicle sets the tone for the future ahead. This is especially true amid the uncertain circumstances that surround us, exemplified by the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 180 million people, and killed almost four million. [1]

In this uncertain and fast-paced world, both protection and investment are important. That’s where ULIPs, or Unit Linked Insurance Plans, come into picture. Being a combination of insurance and investment, a ULIP can help you secure you and your family’s financial life goals.

With the incidence of the pandemic, it has become crystal-clear that there is nothing more significant than health and financial security. You need to think of insurance, your retirement, your family’s financial goals and so on. In such a scenario Ulips come handy as they provide the advantages of both insurance and investment. These plans provide you a life cover, and at the same time, offer an opportunity of market linked wealth creation.

While the advantages are many, there are some myths associated with ULIPs. Worry not, because we are here to debunk all those false claims today. Are you ready?

Myth: ULIPs are not easy on the pocket

Reality: This is absolutely false! Contrary to general perception, ULIPs are affordable and offer you the opportunity to stay protected with life cover as well as grow your wealth by getting market linked returns, both at the same time. This is how it generally works - when you pay your premium, it is then invested in equity, debt funds or combination of both that are suited to your risk appetite. Charges in new-age ULIPs have reduced significantly over the past few years and are capped making them more cost effective for customers. The fund management charge has been capped by the IRDAI at 1.35% and other charges like policy administration charge, premium allocation charge etc. have reduced over the years. Some insurers offer a return of mortality charge benefit. In this, the insurer returns back the mortality charge (subject to deduction of taxes) paid by the policyholder at the time of policy maturity.

Myth: ULIPs are for investors with a high-risk appetite

Reality: Oh, this is another myth! ULIPs cater to all kinds of risk appetites, and it is up to you to select the funds you want to invest in. Assess your life goals and accordingly opt for either equity funds, debt funds, or a combination of both. Some ULIP plans allow policyholders to switch between multiple fund options whenever they want, free of charge. However, this depends from plan to plan. Investors can also choose to allot future premiums between different ULIP funds. This offers much-needed flexibility.

Myth: ULIPs do not provide high returns over long term

Reality: As we know, ULIPs are market-linked plans that are dependent on the asset class you pick - it could be anything from equity, debt, or a combination of both. What’s important to note is the choice of fund, which would go on to affect your goal of wealth creation. Just like any other financial product, the more risk you take, the more returns you can potentially earn. If you research and choose the funds wisely, ULIPs may provide substantial returns from the market provided you have stayed invested for a long term. What’s more, you also get to enjoy the benefits of life insurance cover.

Myth: You can’t exit a ULIP plan easily

Reality: It’s time to bust yet another myth! As we discussed above, ULIPs serve a great purpose when you look at it from the lens of long-term market linked wealth creation goals. So, if you have definite life goals to fulfil, like your child’s education, marriage or buying a home, this is one of the preferred instruments that can help you achieve your life goals. These plans have a lock-in period of five years, after which you can choose to redeem the policy. But in case you decide to give up on the policy midway, it won’t augur well especially if you want to reap good returns in the long term. Therefore, it is recommended to continue your ULIP policy till the end of the policy term.

Myth: Life cover offered by ULIP is dependent on market fluctuations

Reality: This is a concern that most people have! That’s because they believe that since ULIPs are market-linked, any highs or lows will affect your life cover. The good news is that nothing like that will happen at all. Life cover under a ULIP plan remains unaffected despite market unpredictability. In case of the unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term, either the higher of Sum Assured or the fund value, is paid. In ULIP plans, the maturity benefit that is paid out is either the sum assured or fund value, whichever is higher.

The last word

If you decide to invest in a ULIP, you need not run from pillar to post to find the policy that is suitable for you. You could simply log in to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance website and buy a policy through their simple and completely online process. Bajaj Allianz Life Goal Assure - A Unit-linked Non-Participating Life Insurance Plan is one of the preferred options as it comes with a slew of benefits. For one, it comes with eight funds options to choose from that will help you fulfil your investment needs. Also, you can pick from four different investment portfolio strategies to achieve your life goals depending on your risk appetite and investment approach. The plan also offers maturity benefits in instalments$ and the return of the entire life cover charges at maturity. #

All in all, ULIPs are one of the preferred investment vehicle that offer life cover and at the same time, enable market linked wealth creation. ULIPs are well-suited for investors with varying risk appetite and can be tuned with their financial goals.

$ Settlement Option is subject to policy terms and conditions

# Return of life cover charges = return of mortality charges (ROMC) which is payable on maturity, provided all due premiums have been paid.

