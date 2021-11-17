5 out of 6 Learners Get Positive Career Growth with UpGrad

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

upGrad, Asia’s Higher EdTech major, records a new milestone in its mission of delivering positive career growth for its learners.

83% of Learners Get Positive Career Growth. This upGrad result has been reviewed by Deloitte. This is based on upGrad NPS response data obtained from ~1252 learners, between 2nd Oct'21 to 18th Oct'21 for upGrad courses*. The review was performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. (*programs.upgrad.com/disclaimer_courselist)

Arjun Mohan, CEO-India, upGrad said, “Since inception, we have been clear about creating a powerful online pedagogy backed by strong placement support to build a skilled workforce that is not only ready for today’s market needs but is equally equipped to take on the challenges of the future. Hence, this review further propels us towards honouring our commitment of delivering positive career growth ahead for our learners.”

In the past, upGrad learners have received career growth in the form of salary hikes, promotions, even double promotion, job placements, re-joining the workforce post sabbatical, amongst others. Some of the top companies that have recently hired from upGrad talent pool include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), Infosys, Cognizant, Delhivery, CitiusTech, Wipro, Ernst & Young, Flipkart, GroupM, Publicis Media Group, Vedantu, HT Media, Ugam Solutions, and Paytm Money amongst others.

The move strengthens upGrad’s mission in the online education space of powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner.

Visit the website to know more about its online programs: https://www.upgrad.com/utm_source=PR&utm_campaign=IND_BRD_WEB_PR_BWI_ALL_ALL_upGradQuarterlyNPSResults_ALL_ALL

About upGrad

upGrad - started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world - spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-60 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, Studying Abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral - with a learner base of over 2 million across 50 countries and over 300 University partners & a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars - (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia's higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, US, Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and presence in many more countries.