5 reasons why using cotton bedsheets in summer is recommended

The main criteria of your bedding should be the fabric. And, with the changing season, it is a must that you swap your bed clothes with season-friendly materials. Summers being a distinct climate in India, calls for summer-appropriate bedding accessories. Are you wondering about an ideal summer material for your bedspread? Without a doubt, it is cotton. Nothing beats cotton bedsheets amidst scorching heat and humidity. Here are five reasons you should stick to buying bedsheets of cotton material for your bed assemblage.

Get An Ultra Smooth & Soft Feel

Cotton has a soft and smooth texture which gives a homely feel. This softness plays a vital role in providing a comfortable and relaxing sleep all night long. Additionally, cotton is also known for its hypoallergenic property, which means that it has a minuscule chance of causing any skin reactions. Hence, cotton is suitable for all skin types.

Breathable & Lightweight

Cotton is produced out of natural fibres hence making it an excellent choice of fabric.

Be it cotton fitted sheets, bedcovers, dohars or cushion covers; they are all very lightweight and breezy. This makes them perfect for the skin as the breeziness allows the skin to breathe and doesn’t give a trapped feeling like other fabrics.

Requires Low Maintenance

Cotton print bedsheets and bedding provide great relief as they are super easy to care for and need minimal maintenance. There is no need for any kind of fancy powders like premium detergents or fabric softeners. All you need is a mild detergent and sometimes a little white vinegar.

A simple machine wash at a 35 to 40-degree temperature, and you’re good to go. I told you it was easy!

Durable

Most fabrics wear off quickly hence making it necessary to replace them. If you want to avoid this hassle of swapping your fitted bed sheets, flat sheets, pillow covers, bed covers etc., then buy bedsheets and bedding made out of 100% cotton. Cotton bedding accessories have a long lifespan which can help you save some bucks.

Low-Priced Bedsheet

By now, you know that cotton bedding offers multiple delights, and another addition to that is its low price range. They are inexpensive and efficient and fulfil all the needs one requires in their bedding. Even premium quality cotton bedding, be it single bed sheets, double bed sheets, or king-size, they are all very affordable. If you’re unable to find your budget appropriate cotton bedding, then head to Portico, India. Their range of bedding has the perfect thread count and are of top quality. Well, now you know the top 5 out of many benefits cotton bedding provides.

Hence, the next time you decide to buy bedsheets online or bedcovers online or any other bedding accessory for summer, make sure you pick cotton.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

